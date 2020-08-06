Indians extend dominance over Reds

Left Menu
Mike Clevinger gutted out 5 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians scraped across two runs in the bottom of the fifth to beat the visiting Cincinnati Reds 2-0 on Wednesday night. Four relievers, meanwhile, held the Reds (7-6) to one hit in those final 3 1/3 innings as the Indians beat their interleague Ohio rivals again, after winning Tuesday night to split the two-game set in Cincinnati.

Mike Clevinger gutted out 5 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians scraped across two runs in the bottom of the fifth to beat the visiting Cincinnati Reds 2-0 on Wednesday night. Four relievers, meanwhile, held the Reds (7-6) to one hit in those final 3 1/3 innings as the Indians beat their interleague Ohio rivals again, after winning Tuesday night to split the two-game set in Cincinnati. Cleveland closer Brad Hand allowed a walk in the ninth, but recorded his fourth save in as many chances.

Clevinger (1-1) yielded just two hits but issued five walks. He overcame that with four strikeouts while throwing 103 pitches. The Reds (5-7) were shut out for the first time on the young season. Nick Castellanos, batting .366, had one of those three hits for Cincinnati, which is 2-8 in its last 10 against the Indians.

In his first major league start, Cincinnati's Tejay Antone (0-1) pitched into the fifth, but left with a man on and one out. Michael Lorenzen came on in relief, and the Indians ultimately ended the frame with a 2-0 lead. Cesar Hernandez drove in the first run with an opposite-field single and Oscar Mercado slid underneath Tucker Barnhart's tag to score from second on a chopper off the bat of Jose Ramirez near second base for the second run. Antone was charged with one of those runs, and allowed two hits while striking out four and walking four.

Hernandez has hit safely in four straight games for the Indians, who continue to struggle at the plate. Even with the win, Cleveland failed to score more than two runs for the seventh time in eight contests. Cleveland was without manager Terry Francona for a fourth consecutive contest Wednesday, due to a reported gastrointestinal issue. Though the team does not believe it is related to COVID-19, his return to the dugout is still uncertain.

Cincinnati infielder Mike Moustakas sat out this contest after leaving Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Indians with a bruised quadriceps. --Field Level Media

