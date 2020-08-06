Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royals RHP Keller makes long-awaited 2020 debut

He faced the Cubs once before, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts over six innings of a 5-0 loss in August 2018. In just his third year, Keller is one of the veterans for the Royals, who Wednesday had their fourth start made by a pitcher with no major league experience prior to 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:33 IST
Royals RHP Keller makes long-awaited 2020 debut
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

When Kansas City Royals right-hander Brad Keller steps on the rubber Thursday against the visiting Chicago Cubs, it will have been 347 days since he last had the ball in a game that counts. "I'm super anxious get out there and compete," Keller said as he prepared for his 2020 debut. "It was tough last year watching the last month from the bench. With the extended break, especially getting COVID, it feels like it's been forever since I've been out there. I'm super eager to get out there."

Keller last pitched against the Oakland A's on Aug. 26, 2019, before being shut down because he had reached his innings limit for the season. He was expected to be the Royals' Opening Day starter for the second consecutive year before COVID-19 shut down spring training. Then Keller tested positive for the virus during the summer training camp and wasn't ready for action when the season started. After building up his strength, he will make his 2020 debut for a team that desperately needs him.

"(Brad is) a big piece (of the rotation)," Royals manager Mike Matheny said. "You're talking about a guy who started the first game for you last year. It just shows what this team thinks of Brad and how much he means to us. He's going to be a big piece moving forward." Keller set career high in starts (28), innings (165 1/3), strikeouts (122) and losses (14) in 2019 but came two wins short of matching his rookie total of nine in 2018. He faced the Cubs once before, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts over six innings of a 5-0 loss in August 2018.

In just his third year, Keller is one of the veterans for the Royals, who Wednesday had their fourth start made by a pitcher with no major league experience prior to 2020. Kris Bubic took the loss Wednesday as the Cubs won 6-1. The Royals have dropped six straight ahead of the finale of a four-game home-and-home series Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, who have won six in a row.

Chicago's Thursday starter, Tyler Chatwood (2-0, 0.71 ERA), has opened the season in fine form. In his latest start, he threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and tied his career high with 11 strikeouts in a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. A nine-year veteran, he seems to have found a secret with a cutter that he started to perfect last season. It complements his sinker very well. "When you're lane-changing, or tunneling, as it's called now -- that sinker off that cutter -- you saw those hitters off-balance a lot, not knowing which lane to choose," Cubs manager David Ross said after Chatwood's first start, when the right-hander limited the Milwaukee Brewers to one run on three hits in six innings.

Chatwood will be facing the Royals for the fourth time in his career (third career start), and he is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA vs. Kansas City. He has no decisions and a 3.86 ERA in two games (one start) at Kauffman Stadium. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Union minister flags off 'medicine van' for Bihar flood victims

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday flagged off a medicine van for the Bihar flood victims. Delhi-based Thakurdwara Trust has provided medicines worth&#160;Rs 15 lakh for flood-affected people. Around 2,000 volunteers have...

PM to deliver inaugural address at conclave on new National Education Policy on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy on Friday, an official statement said. The conclave is being organised by the Mi...

Veteran CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty dies of COVID-19

Senior CPIM leader Shyamal Chakraborty died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, party sources said. He was 76.Chakraborty, the three-time transport minister of West Bengal from 1982 to 1996, was admitted to the hospital after ...

Philippines records 3,561 new coronavirus cases

The Philippines reported 3,561 new coronavirus cases Thursday, overtaking Indonesia with the most infections in Southeast Asia, as Manila plunged into a recession. The latest jump brings confirmed cases to 119,460, including 2,150 deaths. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020