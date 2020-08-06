Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brewers hope delay served Lindblom well

As the Brewers sat by while their series against the Cardinals last week was postponed, right-hander Josh Lindblom got extra time to heal from back spasms that cut short his Milwaukee debut. Now rested and ready, Lindblom will look to help the visiting Brewers defeat the Chicago White Sox for a second straight night Thursday and salvage a split of the teams' four-game, interleague home-and-home series.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:41 IST
Brewers hope delay served Lindblom well
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Brewers)

The Milwaukee Brewers' four-day break brought on by a COVID-19 outbreak in the St. Louis clubhouse did have at least one bright spot. As the Brewers sat by while their series against the Cardinals last week was postponed, right-hander Josh Lindblom got extra time to heal from back spasms that cut short his Milwaukee debut.

Now rested and ready, Lindblom will look to help the visiting Brewers defeat the Chicago White Sox for a second straight night Thursday and salvage a split of the teams' four-game, interleague home-and-home series. Lindblom experienced sudden back spasms that forced him to leave his club debut on July 28 at Pittsburgh after 3 2/3 innings. Lindblom (0-0, 4.91 ERA) took a no-decision in an eventual 8-6 loss to the Pirates after spacing two runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

"There was some soreness the next day, probably for three or four days after," Lindblom said. "Not really pain, just like muscle soreness. So, having time to recover and get that soreness out, altering my in-between start routine just a tad helped." Milwaukee hopes another player in the clubhouse profits from rest on a shorter term.

Manager Craig Counsell gave Christian Yelich the day off Wednesday during Milwaukee's 1-0 victory against the White Sox in Chicago. After going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in on Tuesday in the Brewers' 3-2 home loss to the White Sox, Yelich is batting .088 (3-for-34) with 16 strikeouts in eight games. "I think it's a chicken-and-egg thing with the mental, physical parts," Counsell said. "I don't want to suggest this is not physical. There are mechanical things that we see and he feels but is having a hard time just fixing that are definitely part of this, and a big part of this.

"But it also can be exhausting when you're just not getting the results that you want to get." While the White Sox saw their six-game winning streak end Wednesday, the team is clicking behind a revamped top of the batting order that begins with rookie center fielder Luis Robert in the leadoff spot.

Robert assumed the No. 1 spot last weekend after usual leadoff man Tim Anderson was placed on the injured list due to right hip soreness. Robert enters Thursday batting .354 with two home runs, six RBIs and four stolen bases in five attempts. He has hit safely in 11 of Chicago's 12 games.

"I mean, he just turned 23 on Monday. He's a (heck) of a lot more mature than I was at 23," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "It's just been really fun to watch just how seamlessly he seemingly made this transition. And not just the transition to big-leaguer, but even at-bat to at-bat in terms of adjustments that he makes almost on the fly and instinctually, it's really impressive." Left-hander Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 7.36 ERA) is set to start Thursday for the White Sox. He took a no-decision Saturday at Kansas City after striking out six in 3 2/3 shutout innings. In 10 career starts against the Brewers, one of his former teams, Gonzalez is 2-5 with a 5.24 ERA.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Union minister flags off 'medicine van' for Bihar flood victims

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday flagged off a medicine van for the Bihar flood victims. Delhi-based Thakurdwara Trust has provided medicines worth&#160;Rs 15 lakh for flood-affected people. Around 2,000 volunteers have...

PM to deliver inaugural address at conclave on new National Education Policy on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy on Friday, an official statement said. The conclave is being organised by the Mi...

Veteran CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty dies of COVID-19

Senior CPIM leader Shyamal Chakraborty died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, party sources said. He was 76.Chakraborty, the three-time transport minister of West Bengal from 1982 to 1996, was admitted to the hospital after ...

Philippines records 3,561 new coronavirus cases

The Philippines reported 3,561 new coronavirus cases Thursday, overtaking Indonesia with the most infections in Southeast Asia, as Manila plunged into a recession. The latest jump brings confirmed cases to 119,460, including 2,150 deaths. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020