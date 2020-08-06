Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid virus fears, CA contemplates moving Boxing Day Test against India to Adelaide

The situation in Victoria is not good and a senior cricket official told the country's leading daily that there is no way the current schedule can go ahead as planned with the state border restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Victoria has so far reported over 13000 positive cases for the coronavirus besides 170 deaths.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:40 IST
Amid virus fears, CA contemplates moving Boxing Day Test against India to Adelaide

Cricket Australia is contemplating moving the traditional Boxing Day Test against India from Melbourne to Adelaide due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state of Victoria. According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Adelaide has emerged as a frontrunner to host the December 26-30 marquee fixture.

In this regard, CA chairman Earl Eddings has called for an urgent convening of the national cricket cabinet next week to discuss ways for smooth conduct of the series and avoid losing a staggering 300 million Australian dollars. The situation in Victoria is not good and a senior cricket official told the country's leading daily that there is no way the current schedule can go ahead as planned with the state border restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victoria has so far reported over 13000 positive cases for the coronavirus besides 170 deaths. As far as the other Australian states are concerned, New South Wales comes a distant second with close to 4000 positive cases. South Australia, whose capital is Adelaide, has so far reported 457 confirmed cases with 445 of them recovered. CA had earlier said that the existing schedule is subject to change.

In May, CA had confirmed that India will make the trip Down Under later this year for a financially critical assignment comprising four Tests and ODIs. Virat Kohli's men will feature in a high-profile Test series, beginning on December 3 at Brisbane. India are then scheduled to play a day/night Test, as committed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, from December 11 to 15 in Adelaide. The third and fourth Tests will be held in Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3 to 7) respectively. The series is crucial for the financial health of CA, which has had to stand down staff to handle cost of operations in the wake of the pandemic.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Prison Break Season 6 plot likely to show Michael Scofield getting justice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ikigai Author García Shares Wise Words on Happy-long-life at the Tete-a-tea

Kolkata, West Bengal, India NewsVoir Japanese Author Hctor Garca, who became famous for his book Ikigai The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, which he had Co-authored with Francesc Miralles, engaged in a lively conversation with ac...

134 Indian students selected for Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree scholarship

Over 130 Indian students have been awarded the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree EMJMD scholarship under the EU Erasmus programme, a 40 per cent increase that made India the top global recipient this year. Under the EMJMD scheme, students ...

Why Defence ministry took down report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' at LAC, asks Congress

The Congress on Thursday asked the government why a Defence ministry report mentioning Chinese transgressions in eastern Ladakh in May was taken down with party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that removal of the document from websites would n...

Nalco appoints two mines joint secretaries to company's board

State-owned Nalco on Thursday said Satendra Singh and Upendra C Joshi, joint secretaries in the mines ministry, have been appointed to the board of the companyIn a filing to the BSE, the National Aluminium Company Ltd Nalco announced that b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020