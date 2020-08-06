MCA writes to CM seeking nod for practice

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking his approval for its players' practice at the indoor facility of the Bandra Kurla Complex. "Our president Vijay Patil wrote to the CM a few days back in this regard," an MCA Apex Council member told PTI on Thursday.

The Maharashtra government has so far not allowed any team sport to resume in the state and they have also not given a go-ahead for the resumption of training of individual cricketers. According to another official, there have been requests from several players including Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Surya Kumar Yadav, who are slated to play the Indian Premier League, to the MCA to allow them to practice.

"And hence the president has urged the chief minister. We are still waiting to hear from the state government in this regard," the official maintained. Earlier, MCA had also written to Thackeray seeking guidelines from the state government on resumption of training.

Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities by the COVID-19 pandemic..