Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Serie A still attracts investors despite decline

"Friedkin is a financially very solid investor but has no experience in sports and football," Andrea Sartori, global head of sports at KPMG, told Reuters. "He has certainly been attracted by the brand of Roma and the city of Rome, one of the most visited in the world, with which he can create synergies with his existing businesses, especially if the stadium is created." "Exploiting these synergies can trigger a virtuous circle that increases the club's commercial revenues," he added. Serie A used to be the most prestigious of the European Leagues and invariably attracted the top players.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 23:32 IST
Soccer-Serie A still attracts investors despite decline

Serie A is sometimes seen as the fallen giant of Europe's top soccer leagues, based in a country where a stifling bureaucracy has prevented its clubs from competing on level terms with rivals from England, Spain and Germany.

Yet, AS Roma's imminent takeover by Texas-based billionaire Dan Friedkin, announced on Thursday, shows that it can still attract foreign investors who believe in the potential of both the league and its clubs. Undeterred by current president James Pallotta's fruitless six-year quest to build Roma's own stadium, the Friedkin Group has agreed a 600 million euro ($712 million) deal for a club which, despite its size and prestige, has managed only three Serie A titles in its 93-year history.

There is still little word of what to expect from the new owners who said only that they were happy "to have become a part of this iconic city and club" without giving more details. Friedkin made his debut as a film director last year with Lyrebird and his group encompasses a consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf and adventure companies.

But he has not become involved in ownership of a major sports club until now. "Friedkin is a financially very solid investor but has no experience in sports and football," Andrea Sartori, global head of sports at KPMG, told Reuters.

"He has certainly been attracted by the brand of Roma and the city of Rome, one of the most visited in the world, with which he can create synergies with his existing businesses, especially if the stadium is created." "Exploiting these synergies can trigger a virtuous circle that increases the club's commercial revenues," he added.

Serie A used to be the most prestigious of the European Leagues and invariably attracted the top players. However, the last 10 years have seen it fall behind, with the top players and coaches preferring the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga.

One of the biggest problems is that few clubs own their stadiums, depriving them of revenue, and ambitious projects to build new arenas often get caught up in red tape. Pallotta, who first unveiled formal plans for a 52,500-seater stadium for Roma in 2014, initially hoped to have it finished for the 2016-17 season.

But, to his exasperation, plans have run into numerous obstacles and work has not even started. Yet, helped by television revenues from European club competition, foreign investors keep coming and in the last few years have bought up AC Milan, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Bologna.

"Serie A is a heritage brand in which there is considerable latent brand equity. Twenty-five years ago, Serie A was European football's pre-eminent league, something that investors appear keen to take advantage of," said Simon Chadwick, director at the Centre for the Eurasian Sport Industry. Chadwick said that investors were also looking to take a minority share in the league itself as well as the clubs.

He added: "It helps that Italian clubs are much cheaper to buy than English clubs, much easier to buy than German clubs, and much less politically sensitive to buy than Spanish clubs." ($1 = 0.8418 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon central bank tells banks to make cheap dollar loans to those hit by Beirut blast

Lebanons central bank instructed banks and financial institutions on Thursday to extend exceptional dollar loans at zero interest to individuals and firms impacted by the Beirut port explosion that caused huge damage across the capital.Tues...

France new COVID-19 cases spike again, uptick in ICU units

Frances new COVID-19 infections rose by more than 1,600 over 24 hours for the second day running on Thursday, putting the country at levels not seen since late May, while the number of affected patients in intensive care units has also rise...

Trump says coronavirus vaccine possible before Nov. 3

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election, a more optimistic forecast on timing than anything suggested by his own White House health experts. ...

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers: Izuku’s struggle against evil powers, what more to see

If you are an anime enthusiast, you must be waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5. Season 4 premiered on October 12, 2019. The first half of the fourth season consisting of 25 episodes ended on April 4, 2020. The next halfs release date is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020