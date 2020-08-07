Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bundy goes distance as Angels top Mariners

Dylan Bundy pitched a four-hitter and was backed by a pair of home runs as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the host Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series. The right-hander allowed four runs on three hits in 3 2/3 innings, with three walks and three strikeouts. Vogelbach homered to right in the bottom of the fourth to make it 4-1.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 04:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 04:14 IST
Bundy goes distance as Angels top Mariners

Dylan Bundy pitched a four-hitter and was backed by a pair of home runs as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the host Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series. Shohei Ohtani and Max Stassi went deep for the Angels, who took two games in the series. Daniel Vogelbach homered for the Mariners' lone run.

Bundy (2-1) avenged a loss to Seattle on July 30 at Anaheim, Calif. The right-hander didn't walk a batter and struck out 10. Ohtani, the two-way standout, was making his first appearance since suffering a forearm strain while pitching Sunday. The Angels have announced the injury will prevent Ohtani from taking the mound again this season.

Leading off the second inning, Ohtani opened the scoring with a solo shot on a high fly ball that carried just over the left-field wall. The Angels extended their advantage in the fourth off Mariners starter Taijuan Walker (1-2).

Mike Trout led off with a line-drive single to center. Anthony Rendon and Ohtani walked to load the bases with no outs. Tommy La Stella lined a run-scoring single to right to make it 2-0 and keep the bases full for Justin Upton, who was hit by a pitch to score another run. An out later, Stassi hit a sacrifice fly to right field for a 4-0 lead. A walk spelled the end of Walker's afternoon. The right-hander allowed four runs on three hits in 3 2/3 innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Vogelbach homered to right in the bottom of the fourth to make it 4-1. It stayed that way until the eighth, when La Stella led off with a double off Mariners left-hander Nestor Cortes. With two outs, Stassi went deep to left. It was Stassi's fourth homer of the season, all of which have come against the Mariners.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro orders $360 mln to be set aside for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Thursday that will set aside 1.9 billion reais 356 million in funds to purchase and eventually produce the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford Univer...

Rockies use long ball to topple Giants

Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story hit home runs and had two hits apiece, while Daniel Murphy also went deep as the host Colorado Rockies defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Thursday. Yency Almonte 1-0 pitched an inning of relief for th...

Bucks dispatch Heat to clinch top seed in East

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each as the Milwaukee Bucks -- who trailed by 23 in the first half -- rallied to defeat the Miami Heat 130-116 on Thursday afternoon as part of the NBA restart near Orlando. Antetok...

University of Washington forecasts 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. The prediction by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020