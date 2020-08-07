Realmuto's blast leads Phillies past Yankees

J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer and scored twice to help the host Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Thursday. Andrew McCutchen added two hits for the Phillies, who split the four-game series with the Yankees.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin lasted only four innings in his first start of the season. He allowed four hits and two runs, though both were unearned, while striking out five and walking one. Deolis Guerra (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief, and Hector Neris recorded the final four outs for his second save in two opportunities.

Gary Sanchez homered while Brett Gardner and Mike Tauchman had two hits apiece for the Yankees, who lost for just the third time in 12 games this season. Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery struggled, giving up six hits and five runs in four innings. Montgomery (1-1) struck out two and walked one.

After Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins walked and Bryce Harper singled in the first inning, Realmuto followed with a towering three-run homer to left for a 3-0 lead. The Yankees loaded the bases in the second, and Tauchman came through with a two-run single to center to close the gap.

In the third, Phillies extended their advantage to 5-2 on a two-run double from Phil Gosselin. New York's Gio Urshela opened the seventh with a double against Nick Pivetta. Sanchez then smacked a two-run homer to right to cut the deficit to 5-4. The umpires weren't initially sure the ball cleared the fence, but after a short meeting, it was counted as a homer.

The Yankees have now hit at least one home run in 12 consecutive games to open the season, extending their franchise record. New York's Giancarlo Stanton doubled to right with one out in the eighth. Gleyber Torres grounded out to third, and with Aaron Judge coming up, Phillies manager Joe Girardi brought in Neris. Judge struck out swinging.

Neris allowed consecutive singles to DJ LeMahieu and Tauchman with two outs in the ninth, but Luke Voit flied out to the track in center for the final out. --Field Level Media