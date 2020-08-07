Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bauer gives Reds strong chance to break skid vs. Brewers

The Brewers are coming off a two-game road sweep against the Chicago White Sox. Milwaukee star Christian Yelich is batting just .111 (4-for-36) with 17 strikeouts this season, but he did hit his second home run -- his first career inside-the-park homer -- and scored three times Thursday during the Brewers' 8-3 win. Eric Lauer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is slated to make his first start as a member of the Brewers on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:16 IST
Bauer gives Reds strong chance to break skid vs. Brewers
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Trevor Bauer has been nothing short of brilliant in the young and unique Major League Baseball season. The Cincinnati right-hander will try to continue that early success when he starts for the visiting Reds in the opener of a three-game weekend set against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. The Reds enter with a three-game losing streak while the Brewers have won two in a row.

Bauer (1-0, 0.68 ERA) faced the Detroit Tigers in his first two outings. On July 26, he allowed a solo homer, one other hit and struck out 13 with one walk over 6 1/3 innings of a no-decision. During the nightcap of Cincinnati's doubleheader sweep at Detroit on Sunday, Bauer went the full seven innings to complete a two-hit, seven-strikeout effort in a 4-0 win. "You talk about determined and motivated," manager David Bell said of Bauer. "We believe in Trevor's ability to prepare himself. He came into the season at full speed."

Bauer, who has never faced Milwaukee, will try to help the Reds get back on track after they dropped the final three of a four-game, home-and-home series with the Cleveland Indians this week. Though two Cincinnati relievers were responsible for a 10-run Indians seventh inning Thursday in the Reds' 13-0 loss, the bigger issue at the moment for the club is a lack of offense. Looking to avoid being shut out in three consecutive games for the first time since April 2019, Cincinnati has not scored a run in 23 straight innings. The Reds managed just three hits on Thursday, and Nick Castellanos was held without one in a game for the first time this season.

Castellanos is still batting .333 with six homers and 13 RBIs. Meanwhile, teammate Eugenio Suarez is 4-for-44 (.091) with 16 strikeouts through the first 13 games of the season. The Brewers are coming off a two-game road sweep against the Chicago White Sox. Milwaukee star Christian Yelich is batting just .111 (4-for-36) with 17 strikeouts this season, but he did hit his second home run -- his first career inside-the-park homer -- and scored three times Thursday during the Brewers' 8-3 win.

Eric Lauer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is slated to make his first start as a member of the Brewers on Friday. The left-hander, who went 14-17 with a 4.43 ERA in 52 starts for the San Diego Padres over the past two seasons, yielded one hit over 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief against the Chicago Cubs on July 26. Lauer opened the season on the COVID-19 injured list after coming in contact with someone who tested positive, but he returned with that solid outing.

"It's definitely a weird kind of scenario, a different kind of season that we're going through. So, I'm not 100 percent sure what (my) role is going to be," Lauer said, according to the Brewers' official website. Lauer has been relatively solid against the Reds, going 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in four career starts. However, he never completed more than five innings in any of those contests.

Though Bauer has never faced the Brewers in his career, Milwaukee's Avisail Garcia and Logan Morrison are a combined 16-for-51 (.314) with two homers apiece against him. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix now available in Hindi

Netflix on Friday launched its user interface in Hindi, saying the move will enable members who prefer the language to easily access their choice of Indian and international films as well as series. The Hindi user interface is available acr...

UK needs "eyes wide open" approach to China, Sunak says

Britain should have an eyes wide open approach to its relationship with China and remain robust in standing up for its values, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday. Relations between China and Britain have been strained in recent mon...

Night curfews eased; weekend lockdowns partially lifted in MP

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday relaxed night curfews by two hours and partially lifted weekend lockdowns in coronavirus-affected districts of the state, an official said. Night curfews will now be observed from 10 pm to 5 am as opp...

SC junks 'unnecessary' PIL for CBI probe into Sushant Singh's death

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a CBI or NIA probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying strangers are unnecessarily coming when his father is pursuing already pursuing the caseRajput, 34, was found...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020