Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Exiled Rebels dominate high-flying Brumbies in Sydney

Toomua kicked his second penalty to extend the lead after 53 minutes and that proved the only score in the second half until replacement flanker Miller grabbed a consolation try for the Brumbies in the dying seconds. The Queensland Reds visit the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday in the other match in round six.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:52 IST
Rugby-Exiled Rebels dominate high-flying Brumbies in Sydney
Representative image

Wallabies back Reece Hodge scored two first-half tries as the Melbourne Rebels handed Super Rugby AU pacesetters the ACT Brumbies their first defeat of the campaign with a convincing 30-12 victory at a rain-drenched Leichhardt Oval on Friday. Rebels skipper Matt Toomua pulled the strings from inside centre against his old team as flanker Brad Wilkin and hooker Jordan Uelese also crossed to give the exiled Melbourne club a 27-7 lead at halftime.

Seven weeks into a tour that looks set to last the whole season while their home city struggles to contain a second COVID-19 outbreak, the Rebels were unable to cross after the break but still extended their unbeaten run to four matches. The Brumbies, who scored tries through scrumhalf Joe Powell off their trademark rolling maul and a late effort from Will Miller, never really got into their stride and saw their lead at the top of the standings slashed to four points.

Rebels coach Dave Wessels had made a raft of changes to his team in a bid to get the best of his classy backline. They paid dividends in the first 16 minutes with fullback Hodge going over in the corner from a slick move and Wilkin crossing after some impressive footballing skills from Australia winger Marika Koroibete.

Reece got his second when Toomua stabbed a neat kick through the defensive line after 23 minutes and the Rebels pack took over to help Uelese across the line just before halftime. Toomua kicked his second penalty to extend the lead after 53 minutes and that proved the only score in the second half until replacement flanker Miller grabbed a consolation try for the Brumbies in the dying seconds.

The Queensland Reds visit the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday in the other match in round six.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure adequate manpower in COVID-19 hospital: AINRC chief

Former Chief Minister of Puducherry and AINRC leader N Rangasamyon Friday urged the government to ensure that the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital has sufficient doctors, nurses and sanitary workers to fight COVID-19. Rangasamy, who i...

Erdogan says Turkey restarted drilling in eastern Mediterranean

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey had resumed drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean as Greece had not kept its promises regarding energy exploration in the region.NATO allies Turkey and Greece have long been at ...

Odisha's HPC for hockey to induct 30 boys, says state minister

The High Performance Centre HPC for hockey in Odisha is set to induct 30 boys in the coming months in its bid to take the sport to the elite level, states Sports Minister Tushar Kanti Behera said on Friday. It was decided following a promis...

Shops, offices reopen in Raipur, parts of C'garh post-lockdown

Shops and commercial establishments in Raipur and otherurban parts of Chhattisgarh resumed their operations on Friday, as they were allowed to function with certain restrictions after overa two-week long lockdown came to an end on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020