Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard among four nominated for Premier League's Manager of the Season award

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea's Frank Lampard are among the four managers who have been nominated for the Premier League's Manager of the Season award for 2019/20.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:36 IST
Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard, Brendan Rodgers, Chris Wilder (Photo/ Premier League Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea's Frank Lampard are among the four managers who have been nominated for the Premier League's Manager of the Season award for 2019/20. The other two managers shortlisted for the award are Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers and Sheffield United's Chris Wilder.

The Liverpool boss guided his side to a first league title for 30 years with a club-record points total of 99, winning the championship faster than any team before them - with seven games remaining. Klopp's Reds won 32 of their 38 matches across the 2019-20 campaign, dropping only two points in the opening 27 rounds of fixtures, and ended the season with an 18-point advantage.

On the other hand, Chelsea finished the season on the fourth position with 66 points. It was Lampard's first season as a Premier League head coach. Rodgers secured Leicester City's second-highest finish in the Premier League as the Foxes came fifth and qualified for the UEFA Europa League. Sheffield United finished the season on the ninth place. (ANI)

