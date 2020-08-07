Cyclist Jakobsen awake from coma, in good condition

Left Menu
Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen, who was put in a medically-induced coma after crashing at the finish line in the Tour of Poland's first stage on Wednesday, is awake and in good condition, tour organizers said on Friday. Jakobsen, who rides for the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, was trying to jostle into position with competitor Dylan Groenewegen in the final metres of the race, but the pair collided and Jakobsen crashed into the barriers, hitting a race official.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:11 IST
Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen, who was put in a medically-induced coma after crashing at the finish line in the Tour of Poland's first stage on Wednesday, is awake and in good condition, tour organizers said on Friday.

Jakobsen, who rides for the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, was trying to jostle into position with competitor Dylan Groenewegen in the final metres of the race, but the pair collided and Jakobsen crashed into the barriers, hitting a race official. He was taken to hospital and underwent facial surgery.

"We have good news from the hospital in Sosnowiec! @FabioJakobsen is awake now from the coma. Condition is 'good'," tour organisers said on Twitter. The sport's governing body, the UCI, had issued a statement strongly condemning the "dangerous behaviour" of Groenewegen, accusing him of causing the crash and disqualifying him from the race.

On Friday, Groenewegen apologised for the crash. The race was meant to be held in July but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reduced to five stages from the original seven in order to leave room on the calendar for other re-scheduled races.

