Motorcycling-Bagnaia injures knee in crash, to miss Czech, Austrian GPs

The Italian crashed at turn one and was taken to Brno University Hospital where it was confirmed the 23-year-old had a fracture that required surgery. "The radiographs show a fracture in the tibia which will certainly have to be operated on," Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti said, adding that the rider would return to Italy.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:28 IST
MotoGP confirmed Pramac Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia will miss this weekend's Czech Republic Grand Prix and next weekend's race in Austria after sustaining a knee injury in a crash during free practice in Brno on Friday. The Italian crashed at turn one and was taken to Brno University Hospital where it was confirmed the 23-year-old had a fracture that required surgery.

"The radiographs show a fracture in the tibia which will certainly have to be operated on," Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti said, adding that the rider would return to Italy. "Now he is doing the magnetic resonance to see if there is involvement of the ligaments. As soon as we have more detailed information, we will decide how, where and when to operate, but certainly the fastest way possible."

Bagnaia joins defending champion Marc Marquez on the sidelines after the Repsol Honda rider broke his arm in the opening race in Jerez last month. The Spaniard attempted a comeback in the second race before sitting out and Honda said on Thursday that he needed repeat surgery to his broken arm after damaging a titanium plate trying to open a large window at home.

