India to host Men's T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that India will host the Men's T20 World Cup in 2021 while Australia will stage the premier tournament in 2022.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:21 IST
ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that India will host the Men's T20 World Cup in 2021 while Australia will stage the premier tournament in 2022. Originally, Australia was scheduled to host Men's T20 World Cup this year but it was postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 that was postponed due to COVID-19 will be held in Australia in 2022. India will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as planned," ICC said in a statement. The format of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will remain as it was for 2020 and all teams that qualified for that event will now participate in India in 2021. A new qualification process will be run for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Also, the cricket governing body announced that the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand has been postponed until February - March 2022 because of the impacts of coronavirus. The format of the postponed ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will remain as it was for 2021. Five teams have already qualified for the event and that will stand for 2022. The original global qualification event to determine the final three teams to contest the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in July 2020, but this was postponed due to COVID-19. The qualification event will now be held in 2021.

The decisions were taken by the IBC (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC) following an "extensive contingency planning exercise" which has taken into account the health, cricket and commercial impact of COVID-19 around the world. ICC Acting Chairman Imran Khwaja said the decisions taken are in the best interests of the sport, their partners and fans.

"Over the last few months as we have considered how we return to staging global events, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in ICC events," Khwaja said in a statement. "The decisions the Board have taken today are in the best interests of the sport, our partners and importantly our fans. I'd like to thank our partners at the BCCI, Cricket Australia and Cricket New Zealand as well as the Australian and New Zealand governments for their continued support and commitment to a safe return to ICC events," he added.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "We now have absolute clarity on the future of ICC events enabling all of our Members to focus on the rescheduling of lost international and domestic cricket. We will now proceed as planned with the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India and host the 2022 edition in Australia." "We have taken the decision to move the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup to give players from every competing nation, the best opportunity to be ready for the world's biggest stage and there is still a global qualifier to complete to decide the final three teams," he added. (ANI)

