Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 more top-10 women -- Svitolina, Bertens -- out of US Open

The women's circuit returned to action this week in Palermo, Italy; the men are scheduled to begin play later this month..

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:18 IST
2 more top-10 women -- Svitolina, Bertens -- out of US Open

Two more top-10 women -- Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens -- will miss the U.S. Open, joining No. 1-ranked Ash Barty in skipping the Grand Slam tennis tournament during the coronavirus pandemic. The fifth-ranked Svitolina, a Ukrainian who was a semifinalist at Flushing Meadows a year ago, posted Friday on social media that she doesn't “feel comfortable to travel to US without putting my team and myself at high risk.” No. 7 Bertens, who is Dutch, wrote on Instagram that one of her concerns is the need to be quarantined upon returning to Europe after the U.S. Open, which runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 and will not have any spectators.

The French Open -- where Bertens reached the semifinals in 2016 -- is scheduled to begin Sept. 27. She also wants to play on the clay-court tournament in Rome before heading to Paris. “The situation around COVID-19 is still that worrying and the health of everyone and the control over this virus is priority,” Bertens wrote.

Defending men's champion Rafael Nadal also has said he won't play at the U.S. Open, citing concerns about traveling during the pandemic. Also out of the field: Roger Federer, who is sitting out the rest of the season after two operations on his right knee. Stan Wawrinka, Fabio Fognini and Gael Monfils are among other men not going to New York.

The professional tennis tours went on hiatus in March because of the pandemic. The women's circuit returned to action this week in Palermo, Italy; the men are scheduled to begin play later this month..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan pushes renewables - but coal expansion continues too

Pakistan this week set in motion a plan to boost the share of its electric power that comes from renewables to 30 by 2030, up from about 4 today, government officials said.The targets in the newly announced policy are a 20 share of renewabl...

Odisha allows private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients

The Odisha government on Friday allowed private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in the wake of the surge in cases, as per an order. The government, however, cautioned these hospitals not to collect exorbitant fees and warned of strict ...

Gunmen kill about 20 in attack in eastern Burkina Faso

Unidentified gunmen killed about 20 people in an attack on a cattle market in eastern Burkina Faso on Friday, the government said in a statement.No one claimed responsibility for the attack in the village of Fada NGourma. Reporting By Thiam...

U.N. agencies scramble to help Beirut warehouse blast victims

The deadly warehouse blast in Beirut this week devastated Lebanons already faltering healthcare system and U.N. agencies are scrambling to support hundreds of thousands of people, officials said on Friday.The United Nations announced an add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020