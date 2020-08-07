Left Menu
Lampard doing extraordinary job with Chelsea: Hansi Flick

Ahead of the Champions League clash against Chelsea, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick praised his opponent's manager Frank Lampard saying the latter is doing an "extraordinary job".

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:18 IST
Hansi Flick. Image Credit: ANI

"I can say Lampard has been doing an extraordinary job with Chelsea," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying. "They've managed to qualify for next season's Champions League through the Premier League and they've been pretty successful after the restart. I like the way they play and how they've performed," he added.

Chelsea would have to be at their best during the clash as Bayern Munich won the first-leg by 3-0 back in February. Flick said Chelsea are in a "nothing to lose" position and if he was in Lampard's position, he would have given his all.

"If I would be in the position of the Chelsea manager or Chelsea fan, I would say we have nothing to lose, we will try to give all we have and we'll see," Flick said. "We have respect for our opponents. We know Chelsea have a great and also big squad with lots of players who have fantastic potential," he added.

Bayern Munich will take on Chelsea in the second-leg on August 9. (ANI)

