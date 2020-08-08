Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakers looking for offense against Pacers

Indiana won its first three games at the restart before losing 114-99 to the surging Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. "I think we're a little bit tired," said Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 25 points, six rebounds, and six assists against the Suns.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 04:01 IST
Lakers looking for offense against Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers have the No. 1 seed in the West locked up with three regular-season games remaining, but concern remains heading into their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening near Orlando. Since the NBA reconvened in the bubble on July 30, the Lakers rank last among the 22 teams in scoring average (98.8), field-goal percentage (40.8) and 3-point percentage (23.4).

"Offensively, we haven't been great," Lakers guard Danny Green told reporters following a 113-97 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. "Everybody knows that." Los Angeles will be up against an Indiana team that's bunched with the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers for the fourth, fifth and sixth-place spots in the East.

The Pacers have four regular-season games remaining, including two against the Heat. Indiana won its first three games at the restart before losing 114-99 to the surging Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

"I think we're a little bit tired," said Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 25 points, six rebounds, and six assists against the Suns. "This is a tough run that we're on. A lot of games in a short number of days. We're going to do our best to try to win games heading into the playoffs." The Pacers defeated the Lakers back in December and a win on Saturday would give them their first season sweep against Los Angeles since the 2015-16 season.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel was in his final season as head coach of the Pacers that year. Now, he's trying to figure a way to beat Indiana, holding an 0-8 all-time record against his former team. His record against Indiana won't play a role in what lineup he puts in the floor against the Pacers, but it should be interesting to see how he manages his star players over the final three games.

LeBron James sat out against the Rockets because of a sore groin. The Lakers were playing on the second night of back-to-back games, however, and that scenario likely played a big role in the decision. Lakers center Anthony Davis has also been dealing with a variety of minor injuries since the restart.

Those ailments have little to do with the poor shooting by the Lakers, especially from the 3-point stripe. Vogel believes they're due for a turnaround, however. "I do believe in percentages, I do believe in guys trusting in the work they're putting in," he said. "The law of averages plays out, and I'm OK getting all these misses out of the way now."

One player who hasn't been missing much is Pacers forward T.J. Warren, who's averaging 33.8 points since July 30. Through Thursday, that was tied with Rockets guard James Harden for the best scoring average since the restart. Warren had 16 points and 11 rebounds against the Suns, his second double-double since the restart after going without one the first 60 games of the season.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will join international aid conference call for Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will join a conference call with Lebanons president and other world leaders on Sunday to discuss aid to Lebanon in the wake of this weeks devastating Beirut port explosion.Trump said on Twi...

Washington releases RB Guice after arrest

The Washington Football Team released running back Derrius Guice on Friday afternoon, shortly after learning of Guices arrest earlier in the day on domestic violence-related charges. On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence r...

UK concerned by rise in small boats crossing from France, immigration official says

The United Kingdom is concerned by an unacceptable rise in the number of small boats crossing the English Channel from France and would act to return illegal migrants, immigration compliance minister Chris Philp said in an opinion piece for...

Esophageal constriction lands Braves P Martin on IL

The Atlanta Braves will be without right-hander Chris Martin through the length of their current road trip as the reliever went on the 10-day injured list with an esophageal constriction. In short, Martin has developed gradual damage to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020