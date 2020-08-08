Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Fleetwood finds groove to storm into contention

Fleetwood, who only returned to competition on the PGA Tour two weeks ago, fired a superb six-under-par 64 in the second round at TPC Harding Park to put him firmly in striking distance as he chases a maiden major title this weekend. Due to the possibility of lengthy quarantines on both sides of the Atlantic, world number 13 Fleetwood wanted to schedule his arrival in the United States just right.

Reuters | San Francisco | Updated: 08-08-2020 06:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 06:25 IST
Golf-Fleetwood finds groove to storm into contention

Tommy Fleetwood delayed restarting his season after the COVID-19 outbreak for logistical purposes and the lack of competitive rounds as a result have done no harm as the Englishman soared up the PGA Championship leaderboard on Friday. Fleetwood, who only returned to competition on the PGA Tour two weeks ago, fired a superb six-under-par 64 in the second round at TPC Harding Park to put him firmly in striking distance as he chases a maiden major title this weekend.

Due to the possibility of lengthy quarantines on both sides of the Atlantic, world number 13 Fleetwood wanted to schedule his arrival in the United States just right. He ultimately decided to time his arrival so that he could focus on a nine-week stretch that includes the FedExCup playoffs and Sept. 17-20 U.S. Open while his family remain in England.

"With the quarantine it made it not impossible but very close to that where I would come and travel over and then go home and come back again," said Fleetwood. "I was leaving it as late as possible to start playing just because then it would be a straight stretch in America."

Fleetwood, who many consider one of the best players without major, went out early on Friday and walked off the course having shot the low round of the tournament after mixing seven birdies with a lone bogey. Despite limited tournament reps ahead of the year's first major championship, Fleetwood did not lack for confidence.

"Expected to play this well first week back out," said Fleetwood, whose last two starts resulted in a missed cut at the 3M Open and share of 35th place at last week's World Golf Championships event in Memphis. "It's funny really, like when you've played poorly, you feel a long way off, and then you have a day like today and you obviously feel a lot better about it."

Fleetwood finished runner-up at the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 British Open and said both experiences will go a long way to helping him this weekend as he goes hunting for an elusive major title. "Majors are the toughest tests in general, and when you're playing up against the best players in the world and on the hardest golf courses, hopefully it's going to bring the best out of you," said Fleetwood.

"But it tests every single aspect of your game mentally and physically, and I've always enjoyed that."

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Orlando F Jonathan Isaac has knee surgery

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac had successful surgery Friday to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced. Isaac was injured in the fourth quarter of Sundays 132-116 win over the Sacramento Kings in a game during the NBAs...

Pentagon awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX launch contracts

The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it awarded United Launch Alliance ULA and Elon Musks SpaceX 653 million in combined military launch contracts under the Pentagons next-generation, multibillion-dollar launch capability program. The contract...

Costa Rica's foreign trade minister unexpectedly quits

Costa Ricas foreign trade minister, who played a key role in the countrys incorporation into the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development OECD, said on Friday that she has resigned from her post. A lawyer and expert on internat...

Coronavirus-hit Mexico receives $3 million donation from United States

Mexico received a donation of 3 million from the United States to help fight the novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than 50,000 lives, a health official said on Friday.Mexicos health ministry reported 6,717 new confirmed coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020