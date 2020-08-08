Bauer fans 12 as Reds blast Brewers

Trevor Bauer struck out 12 over six innings, and Matt Davidson's three-run homer highlighted a six-run second as the visiting Cincinnati Reds snapped a three-game skid with an 8-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Nick Castellanos belted a two-run homer in the sixth and had three RBIs for the Reds, who snapped a 24-inning scoreless drought with their breakout second inning. Bauer (2-0), meanwhile, allowed just Logan Morrison's fourth-inning solo homer and two other hits during another stellar performance. He walked one.

Reds pitched fanned 16 while walking three. Bauer has a National League-leading 32 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings. Cincinnati broke out in the second against Brewers starter Eric Lauer (0-1). No. 9 hitter Kyle Farmer delivered a run-scoring double off the glove of Milwaukee left fielder Christian Yelich to open the scoring. Nick Senzel followed with a sacrifice fly to center, and Castellanos drove an RBI double into the left-center-field gap to make it 3-0.

After Eugenio Suarez walked, Davidson went deep to center field for his first home of 2020. Making his starting debut with the Brewers, Lauer lasted just three innings. He allowed six runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Yelich homered for the second time in as many games, a two-run drive in the eighth. Yelich has struggled to the tune of a 5-for-40 start (.125), but he has three homers. Castellanos has an NL-leading seven home runs on the season, to go with 16 RBIs. His Reds teammate Mike Moustakas, a former Brewer, didn't play Friday due to a quadriceps issue.

Meanwhile, Senzel and Reds reliever Pedro Strop exited the game, both with apparent leg injuries. --Field Level Media