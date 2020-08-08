Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bauer fans 12 as Reds blast Brewers

Trevor Bauer struck out 12 over six innings, and Matt Davidson's three-run homer highlighted a six-run second as the visiting Cincinnati Reds snapped a three-game skid with an 8-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 09:05 IST
Bauer fans 12 as Reds blast Brewers

Trevor Bauer struck out 12 over six innings, and Matt Davidson's three-run homer highlighted a six-run second as the visiting Cincinnati Reds snapped a three-game skid with an 8-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Nick Castellanos belted a two-run homer in the sixth and had three RBIs for the Reds, who snapped a 24-inning scoreless drought with their breakout second inning. Bauer (2-0), meanwhile, allowed just Logan Morrison's fourth-inning solo homer and two other hits during another stellar performance. He walked one.

Reds pitched fanned 16 while walking three. Bauer has a National League-leading 32 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings. Cincinnati broke out in the second against Brewers starter Eric Lauer (0-1). No. 9 hitter Kyle Farmer delivered a run-scoring double off the glove of Milwaukee left fielder Christian Yelich to open the scoring. Nick Senzel followed with a sacrifice fly to center, and Castellanos drove an RBI double into the left-center-field gap to make it 3-0.

After Eugenio Suarez walked, Davidson went deep to center field for his first home of 2020. Making his starting debut with the Brewers, Lauer lasted just three innings. He allowed six runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Yelich homered for the second time in as many games, a two-run drive in the eighth. Yelich has struggled to the tune of a 5-for-40 start (.125), but he has three homers. Castellanos has an NL-leading seven home runs on the season, to go with 16 RBIs. His Reds teammate Mike Moustakas, a former Brewer, didn't play Friday due to a quadriceps issue.

Meanwhile, Senzel and Reds reliever Pedro Strop exited the game, both with apparent leg injuries. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Five effective ways to beat stress caused by uncertainty during COVID-19

With the coronavirus pandemic flushing in more uncertainty than ever in peoples lives, it has also added to the daily life stress and anxiety faced by an individual. Be it the fear of losing a job or the fear of contracting the virus, the l...

Gunmen kill at least 20 in village in eastern Burkina Faso

Gunmen stormed a cattle market and opened fire in an eastern Burkina Faso village Friday, killing at least 20 people and injuring many others, a local government official said. The attack in Namoungou village is being investigated, said Sai...

Patna SP probing SSR death case reaches Patna, says Mumbai cops obstructing investigation

Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari arrived at Patna Airport from Mumbai on Friday after he was quarantined in Mumbai by the Maharashtra Police. He, along with other officers from the Bihar Police, went to Mumbai to investigate the ...

Cricket-Still too early to talk about moving Boxing Day test - CA

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley has said it was still too early to determine whether they would shift the Boxing Day test match against India from Melbourne as the state of Victoria battled a novel coronavirus resurge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020