Tigers outslug Pirates 17-13 in 11 innings

Niko Goodrum drove in five runs, including a two-run double in a four-run 11th inning, and the Detroit Tigers captured a wild 17-13 victory over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 09:30 IST
Niko Goodrum drove in five runs, including a two-run double in a four-run 11th inning, and the Detroit Tigers captured a wild 17-13 victory over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Jeimer Candelario knocked in the go-ahead run and finished with three hits, two runs and three RBIs. Austin Romine, who scored two runs and had two RBIs, drove in the other run in the 11th.

C.J. Cron homered and reached base three times while scoring two runs and driving in two more for Detroit. Victor Reyes scored four runs and drove in another. Bryan Garcia (2-0), who tossed an inning of relief, was credited with the win. The Tigers, who squandered a late five-run lead, were playing for the first time since Sunday. Their four scheduled games against St. Louis this week were postponed due to the Cardinals' coronavirus outbreak.

Erik Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and drove in a career-high six runs, and Phillip Evans homered and knocked in a career-best four runs for the Pirates. Adam Frazier socked a tying two-run homer to cap a three-run ninth. Dovydas Neverauskas (0-2) took the loss. Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl gave up just one run and one hit in four innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Detroit's Matthew Boyd gave up seven runs on eight hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. He fanned five. Both teams scored a run in the 10th before the Tigers' 11th-inning outburst.

Steven Brault failed to get an out in relief of Kuhl in the fifth as Detroit scored four times to take a 5-4 lead. Evans' first career homer, a three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth, put Pittsburgh back on top.

Detroit pulled within 7-6 on JaCoby Jones' run-scoring double in the sixth. The Tigers then doubled their run total in the seventh. After loading the bases with no outs, the Tigers tied it on Christin Stewart's single. Candelario's single knocked in the next two runs. Reyes supplied a run-scoring single, and Goodrum ripped a two-out, two-run double to make it 12-7.

Gonzalez's two-run double in the eighth pulled Pittsburgh within three runs. The Pirates tied it with three runs in the ninth against Detroit closer Joe Jimenez. Evans had a two-out, run-scoring single before Frazier's two-run homer on a 1-2 fastball.

--Field Level Media

