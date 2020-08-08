Left Menu
Champions League: Manchester City, Lyon secure quarterfinal spots

Manchester City and Lyon have secured quarterfinal berths after winning on aggregate in their second leg of the last-16 round of the Champions League on Saturday.

ANI | Manchester/Turin | Updated: 08-08-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 11:34 IST
Gabriel Jesus (L) and Memphis Depay (R) (Photo/Champions League Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City and Lyon have secured quarterfinal berths after winning on aggregate in their second leg of the last-16 round of the Champions League on Saturday. City secured a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium and moved to the next round after triumphing 4-2 on aggregate.

For the home team, Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game and handed them a 1-0 lead. Madrid scored the equaliser in the first half as Karim Benzema scored from a fine header in the 28th minute. Gabriel Jesus provided the second goal for the Pep Guardiola's side in the 68th minute. City was leading 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie in February.

On the other hand, Juventus beat Lyon 2-1 but failed to secure the quarterfinal berth as the latter was leading on away goals. Lyon's hero Memphis Depay scored on a penalty in the 12th minute and became the first Dutchman to score at least six Champions League goals in a single campaign since Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2006-07.

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace could not rescue Juventus and the side faced an exit from the Champions League. He scored in the 43rd minute and later converted the penalty to a goal. In their first meeting in March, Lyon defeated Madrid 1-0 at a home game in France. After the second leg of the last-16 round, both the team levelled at 2-2 but Lyon had the advantage of more away goals, handing them the quarterfinal ticket.

Manchester City will next take on Lyon in the quarterfinal match in Lisbon, Portugal on August 16. (ANI)

