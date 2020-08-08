Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will do everything to host Boxing Day Test against India at MCG: Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley on Saturday said they "will be doing everything" to play this year's Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and are currently "full steam ahead" with the plan.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:00 IST
Will do everything to host Boxing Day Test against India at MCG: Cricket Australia
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley on Saturday said they "will be doing everything" to play this year's Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and are currently "full steam ahead" with the plan. The much-anticipated Test series between India and Australia will commence in December, with the second Test between the two being a day-night Test and it will take place in Adelaide, starting from December 11.

The first Test will commence on December 3 while the third and fourth Test will begin on December 26 and January 3, respectively. "In terms of Boxing Day, it is one of the most iconic events on the Australian sporting calendar. Certainly at this stage, we are planning full steam ahead. As long as circumstances allow, we will be doing everything we can to play the Test at the MCG," ESPNCricinfo quoted Hockley as saying.

Melbourne is in a Stage 4 lockdown following the second wave of COVID-19 cases with tight restrictions set to be in place until mid-September at the earliest. Unlike some other major cities around Australia, Melbourne has not been able to host any crowds at sports events since the original pandemic restrictions took hold in March. Currently, Perth Stadium, which missed out on getting an India Test in the original schedule, is able to hold 25,000 spectators for AFL matches while smaller crowds of up to 10,000 are permitted in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide although there is a close watch being maintained on the Covid-19 situation in New South Wales, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Hockley said they will stick to MCG for Boxing Day Test if they are able to get the crowd but he remained optimistic as there are more than four months for the game. "It comes down to if we can get a crowd at the MCG, we will play at the MCG. There is a long way to run, over four and a half months. I think it's very premature to be talking about this. All the restrictions that are ongoing - we are just hopeful that they take very quick effect and we get back on top of the situation and people can get out and about, we can get back to crowds and get back to live events," he said.

"We are having to remain agile, certainly we are looking at contingency planning across the entire summer. As things change, we are doing everything we can and we have all the back-up arrangements to make sure we get cricket played. We are a number of months off having to make any change to the published schedule in respect to Boxing Day," the interim CEO added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protest

Polish police said they detained 48 people after protesters tried to stop them arresting an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow flags over statues in Warsaw and damaging a pro-life campaigners van.Crowds of protesters shouting Shame, d...

LeT terror financing network busted in Jammu, 6 held

With the arrest of six accused, police have busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT terror financing network in Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu said on Saturday. According to the police, the arrested accused have been identifie...

Paul hoping for national team comeback after 3 years in wilderness, that too in 2023 Asian Cup

He has not been in the Indian football squad for the last few years but spiderman goalkeeper Subrata Paul is hoping to make a come back to the national team during the Asian Cup in 2023. The 33-year-old Paul last played for India in 2017 an...

Golf-Wentworth women's event abandoned after fire on course

The Rose Ladies Series Grand Final was abandoned on Saturday as wildfires at the Wentworth club that forced the suspension of play on Friday continued to pose a risk. Searing temperatures initially triggered the fires on nearby Chobham Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020