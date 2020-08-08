Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in final practice for 70th Anniversary GP

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton set his sights on a second successive home pole position after lapping fastest in final practice for Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Saturday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:35 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in final practice for 70th Anniversary GP
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton set his sights on a second successive home pole position after lapping fastest in final practice for Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Saturday. The Mercedes driver set a time of one minute 26.621 seconds at the 5.8-km Silverstone circuit, where he took a pole-to-flag win in last Sunday's British Grand Prix despite suffering a late puncture.

His Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas, fastest in Friday morning's opening session, was second 0.163 seconds slower. Briton Lando Norris was third-quickest, 0.581 seconds off the pace for McLaren.

German Nico Hulkenberg, standing in for Sergio Perez after the Mexican contracted COVID-19 and then tested positive for a second time, was fourth for Racing Point ahead of teammate Lance Stroll. The Silverstone-based outfit has been caught in a rules wrangle this weekend after stewards upheld a protest from rivals Renault and fined the team and docked them 15 points.

Charles Leclerc, who finished a surprise third last week, was the highest-placed Ferrari in sixth ahead of Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon. The Dutchman, who finished second at Silverstone last Sunday, vented his frustration over the radio after being held up by Stroll while on his fastest lap.

Esteban Ocon was ninth for Renault ahead of Spaniard Carlos Sainz who completed the top-10 for McLaren. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, whose future has been the subject of intense speculation amid rumors linking him to a move to Racing Point, was only 13th in his Ferrari.

Hamilton, going for a record-equalling seventh title this year, is 30 points ahead of Bottas after four races. Sunday's race commemorates the first world championship Grand Prix which was hosted by Silverstone in May 1950.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Juventus fires coach Sarri after Champions League exit

Juventus fired coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after his first season in charge ended with the teams Champions League exitDespite winning the Italian title, Sarri paid the price for the round of 16 loss to LyonThe club would like to thank ...

Drop plans for doorstep liquor delivery: Ex-Karnataka CM

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday demanded that the state government drop its plan to provide doorstep delivery of liquor. After faltering in mopping up revenue, the state government is mulling over allowing doorste...

Soccer-Bournemouth appoint Howe's assistant Tindall as new manager

Bournemouth have appointed Jason Tindall as their new manager on a three-year deal following the departure of Eddie Howe, the second-tier Championship club said on Saturday. Tindall, 42, was Howes assistant throughout his managerial stint i...

UPSC exam 93rd ranker lodges complaint over fake profiles

An offence has been registered against unidentified persons for creating fake Instagram profiles of a 23-year-old former Miss India finalist who secured 93rd rank in the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020