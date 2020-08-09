Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Juventus appoint Pirlo as new manager

Serie A champions Juventus named their former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as the club's new coach on Saturday, giving him his first senor coaching role. The decision came hours after the Turin club sacked coach Maurizio Sarri following their Champions League round-of-16 exit to Olympique Lyonnais on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 00:12 IST
Soccer-Juventus appoint Pirlo as new manager
The decision came hours after the Turin club sacked coach Maurizio Sarri following their Champions League round-of-16 exit to Olympique Lyonnais on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

Serie A champions Juventus named their former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as the club's new coach on Saturday, giving him his first senior coaching role.

The decision came hours after the Turin club sacked coach Maurizio Sarri following their Champions League round-of-16 exit to Olympique Lyonnais on Friday. Pirlo, 41, has been promoted to the senior role only one week after being named as coach of Juve's under-23 side and without taking charge of a match.

"Today's choice is based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead from his debut on the bench an expert and talented squad to pursue new successes," Juve said in a statement. Pirlo played for Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus and New York City in his remarkable career and was a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai police tells SC that FIR by Bihar Police 'politically motivated'

Opposing a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Mumbai police told the Supreme Court on Saturday that it was carrying out an impartial investigation in the matter and alleged that that the registration of an FIR by Bihar Po...

Spurs, Pelicans looking to build momentum

The San Antonio Spurs are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. They can strengthen their position and weaken New Orleans plight when they play the Pelicans on Sunday near Orlando.San Antonio 30-38 is in 10th place, a half-ga...

Priest, a seminary rector, slain in El Salvador

A Roman Catholic priest has been shot to death along a road in El Salvador and church authorities on Saturday called for an investigation of the slaying. The church celebrated a Mass on Saturday for the Rev. Ricardo Antonio Cortez, who was ...

Vietnam confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 810

Hanoi Vietnam Aug 9 ANIVNA Vietnam reported 21 more coronavirus cases on August 8 evening, taking the national count to 810, as per the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Of the new patients, 20 were linked to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020