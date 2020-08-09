49ers sign former Bills OL Long
The 29-year-old veteran was released by Buffalo on Tuesday, saving the Bills $2.4 million against the salary cap. Long appeared in 14 games with the Bills in 2019 and started 13 games with the New York Jets in 2018. A third-round pick out of Nebraska in 2014, Long spent his first four years with Washington, starting 31 of 40 games at left guard and centre.
