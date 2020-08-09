49ers sign former Bills OL Long

Former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Long signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, according to his agent. No terms were disclosed.

The 29-year-old veteran was released by Buffalo on Tuesday, saving the Bills $2.4 million against the salary cap. Long appeared in 14 games with the Bills in 2019 and started 13 games with the New York Jets in 2018. A third-round pick out of Nebraska in 2014, Long spent his first four years with Washington, starting 31 of 40 games at left guard and centre.

--Field Level Media