Deion Sanders takes aim at players who opt-out
Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and current NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders has taken issue with players who elect to opt out on their respective upcoming seasons due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 01:39 IST
Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and current NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders has taken issue with players who elect to opt-out on their respective upcoming seasons due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. "All Players OPTING out in all sports PLEASE BELIEVE the game will go on without u," Sanders wrote on Twitter. "This is a business & don't u EVER forget that. There's NO ONE that's bigger than the game itself. Only the ref, umps & officials are that important that u can't play without them. NOT YOU! #Truth."
Sanders did not mention specific names, or even whether he intended to address the NFL, college football or another sport for that matter. It should be noted that the NFL's opt-out deadline was Thursday, with Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess, New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung and New York Giants tackle Nate Solder among those announcing that they won't play in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Former Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson took aim at Sanders' post on Twitter. "Would the players that actually thought the game would stop because they opted out for health concerns please stand up? .... smh #NobodyThoughtThat," Watson wrote.
--Field Level Media
