Rays hang on to defeat Yankees and earn DH split

Nick Anderson retired Aaron Judge representing the tying run with two outs in the seventh inning and the Tampa Bay Rays held on for a 5-3 victory over the visiting New York Yankees in the second game of a seven-inning doubleheader Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Anderson recorded his second save by winning an eight-pitch encounter with Judge with DJ LeMahieu on second. He secured Tampa Bay's split when Judge flew out to center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who made the catch in front of the warning track in left-center.

Jalen Beeks preceded Anderson and was lifted after allowing LeMahieu's two-run single. The Rays carried a 5-1 lead into the seventh after dropping the opener 8-4 on a two-run tiebreaking bases-loaded single by Austin Meadows off Luis Avilan in the fourth and a two-run bases-loaded single by Kevan Smith in the fifth off Albert Abreu on a ball that hopped over Gio Urshela's glove.

Tampa Bay beat the Yankees for the sixth time in its last seven home games and drew nine walks. The Rays drew three walks in the first inning against Michael King (0-1) and scored their first run on a free pass to Yoshi Tsutsugo.

The Yankees lost for the fourth time in six games and went homerless for only the second time this season. They also lost Giancarlo Stanton with a tight left hamstring after he appeared to tweak the hamstring on a slide at second in the fourth. Manager Aaron Boone said he is expected to go on the injured list. New York's first run came in the fourth on a single by Luke Voit.

Side-arming right-hander Ryan Thompson opened the game and allowed a hit in two innings while facing seven hitters. Five relievers followed Thompson's 20-pitch outing. Diego Castillo breezed through the third, Peter Fairbanks (2-1) allowed Voit's hit and Andrew Kittredge tossed a scoreless fifth.

King settled down after a rocky beginning, allowing three runs on one hit in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four, walked five and threw 70 pitches. King survived the first by allowing one run. He retired nine straight before issuing consecutive two-out walks in the fourth. He was lifted after issuing a free pass to Kiermaier and Avilan walked pinch hitter Yandy Diaz ahead of the tiebreaking hit.

Boone and hitting coach Marcus Thames were ejected by plate umpire Vic Carapazza after the fourth. They were tossed after yelling at Kittredge for throwing inside at LeMahieu. --Field Level Media