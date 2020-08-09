Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winning Europa League would be biggest achievement of my career: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that winning the Europa League would be the biggest achievement in his career so far.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 09-08-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 10:25 IST
Winning Europa League would be biggest achievement of my career: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that winning the Europa League would be the biggest achievement in his career so far. His remark comes as United gets ready to face off against FC Copenhagen in Cologne in a one-off quarter-final.

"I am ambitious - and one of my dreams is to lift the trophy as a manager for this club. I owe my career to this club, so winning something as a manager would be the proudest moment of my football life. It would be the biggest achievement," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. "As a player, I was part of a fantastic team and, sometimes, you just ride a wave. Roy Keane would say his back was sore because he carried me and he is probably right! I contributed as well as I could, I was always ready. To lift a trophy now would be the best moment of my career," he added.

Solskjaer had become a legendary figure during his playing days at Manchester United as he managed to win six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League. The Norwegian had famously scored the winner against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final to seal a treble.

"Winning trophies makes you think, 'I want more of this. It also means more dedication and more focus because it makes you think, this is what I wanted. Some players may rest on their laurels once they have won something, but looking at this group it would mean what we're doing now is working," Solsjkaer said. Manchester United had finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the third position and as a result, the side progressed to the Champions League 2020-21 season.

United will face off against FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-final on Monday, August 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Jared Leto confirms lead role in Andy Warhol biopic

Actor Jared Leto will be essaying the role of revered artist Andy Warhol in an upcoming biopic. Leto made the revelation in an Instagram post over the weekend, celebrating Warhols 92nd birth anniversary.Yes its true I will be playing Andy W...

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

A team of researches has identified a potential therapeutic target for clogged arteries and other health risks that stem from an excess of harmful fats in the bloodstream. The results of the study led by Carnegies Meredith Wilson and Steve ...

Two killed after SUV overturns in MP

Two persons were killed and one was injured when their speeding SUV overturned in Madhya Pradeshs Shivpuri city early Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims, aged between 17 and 20 years, were l...

Mutual funds folio count surges by 18 lakh in June qtr 

The mutual fund industry has added 18 lakh investor accounts in three months ended June 30, taking the total tally to 9.15 crore, amid volatile market conditions. A big chunk of this growth in folio generation is driven by digital platforms...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020