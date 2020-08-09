Winning Europa League would be biggest achievement of my career: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that winning the Europa League would be the biggest achievement in his career so far. His remark comes as United gets ready to face off against FC Copenhagen in Cologne in a one-off quarter-final.

"I am ambitious - and one of my dreams is to lift the trophy as a manager for this club. I owe my career to this club, so winning something as a manager would be the proudest moment of my football life. It would be the biggest achievement," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. "As a player, I was part of a fantastic team and, sometimes, you just ride a wave. Roy Keane would say his back was sore because he carried me and he is probably right! I contributed as well as I could, I was always ready. To lift a trophy now would be the best moment of my career," he added.

Solskjaer had become a legendary figure during his playing days at Manchester United as he managed to win six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League. The Norwegian had famously scored the winner against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final to seal a treble.

"Winning trophies makes you think, 'I want more of this. It also means more dedication and more focus because it makes you think, this is what I wanted. Some players may rest on their laurels once they have won something, but looking at this group it would mean what we're doing now is working," Solsjkaer said. Manchester United had finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the third position and as a result, the side progressed to the Champions League 2020-21 season.

United will face off against FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-final on Monday, August 10. (ANI)