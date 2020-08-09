Sports News Roundup: Doncic goes off in Mavs' OT win over Bucks; Serena turned into bit of a recluse during COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Koepka oozes confidence with history within reach

Brooks Koepka's unspectacular third-round 69 did little to diminish his confidence as he looks to pull off a historic three-peat at the PGA Championship on Sunday. Koepka, a big game hunter who saves his best golf for the sport's biggest stages, is two shots back of leader Dustin Johnson heading into Sunday's finale and didn't appear too worried about the other, less-experienced players bunched atop the leaderboard.

NBA roundup: Doncic goes off in Mavs' OT win over Bucks

Luka Doncic had 36 points, a career-high 19 assists, and 14 rebounds for his 17th triple-double of this season and 25th of his career while leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 136-132 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night near Orlando. Dorian Finney-Smith added 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Mavericks (42-30) rallied from a late seven-point deficit in regulation. Maxi Kleber scored 15 points, and Trey Burke had 10.

MLS to resume season on August 12 in home cities amid COVID-19

Major League Soccer will resume the regular season with clubs playing in their home cities starting from Aug. 12 following the end of the single-site tournament in Florida that was designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the league said on Saturday. The majority of matches will be played without fans in attendance and the regular season will lead into an expanded 18-team post-season, culminating with the MLS Cup on Dec. 12, MLS added in a news release.

MLB roundup: Tigers hit 4 HRs before an out, crush Pirates

The Detroit Tigers blasted five homers, including four in their first five at-bats, as they powered past the host Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5 on Saturday. Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario homered off Pittsburgh left-hander Derek Holland during the Tigers' five-run first inning. JaCoby Jones also homered for Detroit, which has scored 28 runs during the first two games of the series.

Serena turned into bit of a recluse during COVID-19

Serena Williams said on Saturday the COVID-19 outbreak has not only given her a much-needed stretch of downtime with her family, it has also turned her into a bit of a "neurotic" and "a recluse" given her past health scares. The 23-times Grand Slam champion, who has a history of blood clots and pulmonary embolisms, said she has not taken the virus situation lightly and that her health has been her top priority ahead of her return to competition.

Morikawa grabs early one-shot clubhouse lead

Collin Morikawa birdied three of his final four holes to grab a one-shot, third-round clubhouse lead over Bryson DeChambeau at the PGA Championship on Saturday while overnight leader Li Haotong was one shot lower after nine holes. Li was the on-course leader when he made the turn at TPC Harding Park as he looks to become the first Chinese man to win a major championship.

Brawny DeChambeau shows silky skills with 95-foot putt at PGA Championship

A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau's big-hitting has been the talk of the golf world since the sport returned from its COVID-19 break, but the American showed at the PGA Championship on Saturday that he also had plenty of finesse by sinking a 95-foot putt. DeChambeau, who added 20 pounds of muscle this year, is more used to blasting balls and his superb effort for a birdie on the 18th took the 26-year-old by surprise as he carded a third-round 66 to go six-under for the tournament.

Golf: Johnson says experience will be key to capturing PGA Championship

American Dustin Johnson said the experience he has gained from pressure-packed major tournaments will give him a leg up when he tees off at the PGA Championship on Sunday. Johnson played a complete game to card a five-under-par 65 at TPC Harding Park on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead heading into the final 18 holes with the leaderboard stacked with young talent.

Athletics: Kenya's Kipruto tests positive for coronavirus, out of Monaco meet

Kenya's Olympic and world 3,000 meters steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday, the 25-year-old has confirmed. Kipruto, whose personal best is eight minutes 0.12 seconds, said he was in great shape ahead of the event and hoped to break the world record which is currently held by Kenyan-born Qatari Saif Saaeed Shaheen (7:53.63).

LeBron, Giannis and Harden named MVP finalists

The NBA announced the finalists for six major awards on Saturday, including Most Valuable Player hopefuls Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and LeBron James. Antetokounmpo, who won the award last season, entered Saturday averaging career highs in scoring (29.7) and rebounding (13.7) for the Milwaukee Bucks.