Goa Cong demands investigation in Shrikant Ajgaonkar's role in match-fixing allegations

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has demanded an investigation into the role of Shrikant Ajgaonkar, who is the vice-chairman of Goa Football Development Council (GFDC), in the match-fixing allegations in Goan domestic football.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 09-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 19:15 IST
GPCC spokesperson Vithu Morajkar (middle) (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has demanded an investigation into the role of Shrikant Ajgaonkar, who is the vice-chairman of Goa Football Development Council (GFDC), in the match-fixing allegations in Goan domestic football. GPCC Spokesperson Vithu Morajkar, in a statement, said, "The conspicuous silence of the sports minister Manohar alias Babu Ajgaonkar on the alleged scam which came to light after a London based agency red-flagged six matches played in Goa in the last season further strengthens our claim that his brother may be involved in the match-fixing deal. Even Chief Minister has not commented about it."

Morajkar said that the sports minister has given his brother a 'plum position' of Vice Chairman of GFDC while sidelining other eminent footballers like Bruno Coutinho Lectar Mascarenhas etc. "The sports minister who is known for his 'Mission 30% Commission' has appointed his brother on the two sports bodies and has also given him the plum position of Vice Chairman of GFDC sidelining eminent footballers like Bruno Coutinho Lectar Mascarenhas, former Navelim MLA, and footballer Avertano Furtado and others," Morajkar said.

Morajkar said the appointment of Shrikant Ajgaonkar as Director of GTDC "may be part of the strategy of the Sports Ministers to facilitate his foreign tours in connection with the Match Fixing Deals". Morajkar also termed the appointment of Shrikant Ajgaonkar illegal and said they are consistently asking the Chief Minister to sack him from the posts. He also raised concerns over the "virus of fixing".

"The illegal appointment of Shrikant Ajgaonkar who is a government employee working at ESI Dispensary under the Department of Labour and Employment was time and again opposed by the Congress Party and we are consistently asking the Chief Minister to sack him from the posts," Morajkar said. "We once again demand that detailed investigation should be carried out over possible link of Ajgaonkars brother in the match-fixing of football matches in Goa. If the timely action is not taken, the virus of fixing will penetrate deep into young players who are being trained by GFDC and will cause disaster to the beautiful game of football," he added. (ANI)

