Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Willian confirms Chelsea exit after seven years

"In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play," he said. "Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense." Spanish midfielder Pedro also announced he was leaving the club on Sunday after five years.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-08-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 20:23 IST
Soccer-Willian confirms Chelsea exit after seven years

Brazilian midfielder Willian has confirmed he will leave Chelsea after seven 'wonderful' years at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old, linked with a move across town to Arsenal, posted a farewell letter to the club's fans on Twitter https://twitter.com/willianborges88/status/1292449036168056832.

"The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my team mates," he said. "I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt!" Willian, who began his career with Corinthians in Sao Paulo, joined Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and made over 300 appearances for the club, winning two Premier League titles.

He was out of contract this summer and had failed to agree a new long-term deal with the club. "In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play," he said.

"Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense." Spanish midfielder Pedro also announced he was leaving the club on Sunday after five years.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Rains continue to lash Kerala; landslide toll touches 43

Rains continued to lash many parts of Kerala on Sunday amid predictions of extremely heavy rainfall in six districts, raising concerns of aggravated flood situation in low lying areas, even as the death toll in the recent massive landslide ...

Defence reforms to steer India towards self reliance, boost indigenous production: Industry

India Inc on Sunday said the Centres decision to impose restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms, and creation of a separate budget for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year is a path-breaking reform...

Haryana govt planning to set up modern libraries in rural areas: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the Haryana government will set up modern libraries for students in rural areas if panchayats provide some land for the purpose. He said these libraries will be fully equipped and help ...

FACTBOX-Countries rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast

Countries and international organisations are sending help to Lebanon after a massive explosion in Beirut killed at least 158 people and injured 6,000.Below are details of some of the assistance offered. ARMENIA - A plane carrying medical s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020