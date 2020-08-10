Left Menu
Pirates' Evans to miss season after collision with Polanco

Polanco, who scooted in from right field, made the catch while inadvertently slamming his elbow into the face of Evans, who temporarily was unconscious. Evans batted .359 (14 for 39) with one homer and nine RBIs in 11 games for the Pirates this season.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 00:59 IST
Pirates' Evans to miss season after collision with Polanco
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Pirates)

Pittsburgh Pirates utility infielder Phillip Evans will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a concussion and fracturing his jaw in a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco. Evans, 27, was removed on a stretcher during Pittsburgh's 11-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. He was placed on the 45-day injured list on Sunday, effectively ending his season.

Evans is expected to make a full recovery, director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said. He also sustained injuries to his face and mouth. Evans was playing first base when he raced into foul territory to chase down a fly ball by Detroit's Miguel Cabrera. Polanco, who scooted in from right field, made the catch while inadvertently slamming his elbow into the face of Evans, who temporarily was unconscious.

Evans batted .359 (14 for 39) with one homer and nine RBIs in 11 games for the Pirates this season. Also on Sunday, Pittsburgh recalled infielder/outfielder Jose Osuna, called up left-handed reliever Brandon Waddell and sent rookie reliever Nick Mears to its alternate site in Altoona.

Osuna, 27, batted .158 (3 for 19) with one homer and four RBIs in six games this season for the Pirates.

