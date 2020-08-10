Indians take down White Sox in 10 innings

Mike Freeman had two hits and singled in the eventual game-winning run in the 10th inning to lift the visiting Cleveland Indians to a 5-4 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday night. Cesar Hernandez added two hits for the Indians, who took the rubber game of the three-game series after driving rain prompted a 44-minute rain delay in the bottom of the 10th. Oliver Perez recorded the final two outs to earn his first save.

Cleveland took a 5-3 lead in the 10th, as Delino DeShields drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze before Freeman grounded an RBI single to center with two out. With rain steadily falling, the White Sox mounted a rally against Brad Hand in the bottom half of the 10th. James McCann hit an RBI single and Danny Mendick walked to give Chicago runners at first and second with one out before play was suspended.

McCann went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, including a solo home run. White Sox designated hitter Jose Abreu opened the scoring with a solo homer against Indians right-hander Shane Bieber leading off the second.

Cleveland responded in the top of the third, as Hernandez bounced a run-scoring double off the center field wall before Jose Ramirez hit a go-ahead RBI single. The rally snapped Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito's consecutive scoreless innings streak against the Indians at 22 2/3. Chicago took a 3-2 lead with a pair of runs in the sixth. McCann tied the game with a leadoff solo home run, his third, and Yasmani Grandal gave the White Sox the advantage with a two-out RBI double.

Bieber spaced three runs and four hits in six innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. He allowed two home runs for the second consecutive start. Giolito allowed two runs on four hits with five walks and nine strikeouts in a season-high seven innings. He left with a 3-2 lead, but the Indians tied the game in the eighth as Franmil Reyes connected for a two-out RBI single against Evan Marshall, whose scoreless innings streak ended at 17 2/3.

Jimmy Cordero (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits in the 10th. Phil Maton (1-0) was the winner, striking out two in a perfect ninth. Cleveland pitching recorded 16 strikeouts, while Chicago pitchers had 12 Ks. --Field Level Media