Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians take down White Sox in 10 innings

White Sox designated hitter Jose Abreu opened the scoring with a solo homer against Indians right-hander Shane Bieber leading off the second. Cleveland responded in the top of the third, as Hernandez bounced a run-scoring double off the center field wall before Jose Ramirez hit a go-ahead RBI single.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 09:10 IST
Indians take down White Sox in 10 innings

Mike Freeman had two hits and singled in the eventual game-winning run in the 10th inning to lift the visiting Cleveland Indians to a 5-4 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday night. Cesar Hernandez added two hits for the Indians, who took the rubber game of the three-game series after driving rain prompted a 44-minute rain delay in the bottom of the 10th. Oliver Perez recorded the final two outs to earn his first save.

Cleveland took a 5-3 lead in the 10th, as Delino DeShields drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze before Freeman grounded an RBI single to center with two out. With rain steadily falling, the White Sox mounted a rally against Brad Hand in the bottom half of the 10th. James McCann hit an RBI single and Danny Mendick walked to give Chicago runners at first and second with one out before play was suspended.

McCann went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, including a solo home run. White Sox designated hitter Jose Abreu opened the scoring with a solo homer against Indians right-hander Shane Bieber leading off the second.

Cleveland responded in the top of the third, as Hernandez bounced a run-scoring double off the center field wall before Jose Ramirez hit a go-ahead RBI single. The rally snapped Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito's consecutive scoreless innings streak against the Indians at 22 2/3. Chicago took a 3-2 lead with a pair of runs in the sixth. McCann tied the game with a leadoff solo home run, his third, and Yasmani Grandal gave the White Sox the advantage with a two-out RBI double.

Bieber spaced three runs and four hits in six innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. He allowed two home runs for the second consecutive start. Giolito allowed two runs on four hits with five walks and nine strikeouts in a season-high seven innings. He left with a 3-2 lead, but the Indians tied the game in the eighth as Franmil Reyes connected for a two-out RBI single against Evan Marshall, whose scoreless innings streak ended at 17 2/3.

Jimmy Cordero (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits in the 10th. Phil Maton (1-0) was the winner, striking out two in a perfect ninth. Cleveland pitching recorded 16 strikeouts, while Chicago pitchers had 12 Ks. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: PGA Championship shows golf in a 'good place'; Blue Jackets eliminate host Leafs to advance and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.PGA Championship shows golf in a good placeThe performance of some of the PGA Tours brightest young talents at the PGA Championship shows the future of golf is in good hands, as seasoned ...

Egypt mulls law to protect women's identities as MeToo movement escalates

By Menna A. Farouk CAIRO, Aug 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Egyptian lawmakers are pushing for a new law to protect the identity of women coming forward to report sexual abuse and assault as the nations MeToo movement picks up speed.An Eg...

Researchers find clue to improve artificial vision for patients with retinitis pigmentosa

Important findings that could potentially improve the performance of retinal prostheses creating an artificial vision for blind individuals have been reported by a team of Korean researchers. The Korea Institute of Science and Technology KI...

Wellness Programs by Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems to Integrate the Signature Happiness Course and Meditation and Breathing Practices by The Art of Living

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India The signature course effectually fosters emotional health Aims to enhance health and emotional wellness through restorative techniques Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems, a company t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020