Hockey player Mandeep Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Indian Hockey team's Mandeep Singh has tested positive for coronavirus, said the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday. "Mandeep Singh, a member of the Indian Men's Hockey team, who was given the COVID test (RT PCR) along with 20 other players at the National Camp at SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, has tested COVID positive but is asymptomatic. He is being administered treatment by doctors, along with the other five players who have tested positive," SAI said in a statement.

Mandeep becomes the sixth player to have tested positive for the infection. Earlier on Friday, SAI said India hockey captain Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, and Krishan B Pathak have contracted the virus. SAI on Saturday confirmed that all five hockey players who had tested positive for coronavirus are doing well and are being attended by their in-house doctor as well as one doctor from the state government.

The doctor from the state government has been deputed on the request of SAI. "The five hockey players housed in NCOE Bengaluru, who tested COVID positive on August 7, are doing well. They are being attended to by SAI's in-house doctor as well as one doctor from the state government, who has been deputed on SAI's request," SAI had said in an official statement.

SAI has also got on board a few expert doctors from Manipal Hospital, who have also attended to the players. "The vitals of the players like temperature, oxygen levels have been monitored and all five players have been found to be mild symptomatic cases. Except for one the other four players did not have a fever. They are doing fine and we have put them on immunity boosters and other support medicines," Dr. Avinash HR, who has been deputed by the state government and diagnosed the players today, had said in a statement released by SAI. (ANI)