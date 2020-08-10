Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey player Mandeep Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Indian Hockey team's Mandeep Singh has tested positive for coronavirus, said the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 11:14 IST
Hockey player Mandeep Singh tests positive for coronavirus
Sports Authority of India logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Hockey team's Mandeep Singh has tested positive for coronavirus, said the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday. "Mandeep Singh, a member of the Indian Men's Hockey team, who was given the COVID test (RT PCR) along with 20 other players at the National Camp at SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, has tested COVID positive but is asymptomatic. He is being administered treatment by doctors, along with the other five players who have tested positive," SAI said in a statement.

Mandeep becomes the sixth player to have tested positive for the infection. Earlier on Friday, SAI said India hockey captain Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, and Krishan B Pathak have contracted the virus. SAI on Saturday confirmed that all five hockey players who had tested positive for coronavirus are doing well and are being attended by their in-house doctor as well as one doctor from the state government.

The doctor from the state government has been deputed on the request of SAI. "The five hockey players housed in NCOE Bengaluru, who tested COVID positive on August 7, are doing well. They are being attended to by SAI's in-house doctor as well as one doctor from the state government, who has been deputed on SAI's request," SAI had said in an official statement.

SAI has also got on board a few expert doctors from Manipal Hospital, who have also attended to the players. "The vitals of the players like temperature, oxygen levels have been monitored and all five players have been found to be mild symptomatic cases. Except for one the other four players did not have a fever. They are doing fine and we have put them on immunity boosters and other support medicines," Dr. Avinash HR, who has been deputed by the state government and diagnosed the players today, had said in a statement released by SAI. (ANI)

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's coronavirus tally jumps to 284,660

Pakistans coronavirus tally reached 284,660 with the detection of 539 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday. Fifteen more fatalities due to the disease were reported overnight, pushing the nationwide death toll...

Philippine trash trawlers earn little from virus-boosted surge in plastics

Virgilio Estuesta has picked through trash in the Philippines biggest city for four decades, and is noticing an unusually large amount of plastics during his daily trawl of about 15 km 9.3 miles.Tough curbs re-imposed to combat a surge in d...

India must balance soft-power, hard-power to deal with China: GKPD

The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora GKPD urged India to use a balanced combination of soft power and hard power to deal with Chinas expansionist policies. The virtual panel discussion held on Saturday titled -- International Virtual Event o...

AC, commercial refrigeration businesses to return to normal by last qtr of this fiscal: Blue Star

Blue Star has said it expects its room or residential air conditioners and commercial refrigeration businesses to get back to normal by the last quarter of the current financial year after it reported a steep fall in its revenue hit by COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020