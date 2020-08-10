Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Paris Saint Germain gets sponsorship deal with Chinese company Hisense

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:43 IST
Soccer-Paris Saint Germain gets sponsorship deal with Chinese company Hisense

French soccer champion Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Chinese consumer electronics and home appliances company Hisense , the companies said on Monday.

The deal comes as Europe's top soccer clubs all look to increase their foothold in the lucrative Chinese market.

"We are proud to be working with such a leading global brand from Asia Pacific. This is a meaningful partnership for the club, demonstrating our growing commitment to the region," said Sébastien Wasels, Asia Pacific managing director for PSG.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown woes: L&T Metro Rail may invoke force majeure clause for loss of ops in Hyderabad

With uncertainty still looming over resumption of Metro rail services, LT Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited may invoke force majeure clause with the Telangana government seeking extension of the concession period equivalent to the time it could ...

Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today, he tweetedI request the people who came in contact with ...

Sports News Roundup: Gasol guides Raptors to No. 2 seed in East; Phillies entrust Nola with getting win versus Braves and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rays seek first road win against Red SoxThe Tampa Bay Rays hope their second road trip of the season turns out better than the first. The Rays open a 10-game trip Monday, starting with a ...

Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain tests positive for COVID-19

Former Bangladesh left-arm spinner Mosharraf Hossain, who has represented the national team in five ODIs, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 38-year-old, who had undergone four months of intense treatment including a surgery for brain tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020