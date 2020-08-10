Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tigers riding high as they welcome White Sox

He gave up just one run on five hits while striking out eight in seven innings against Milwaukee, but Chicago was shut out 1-0 on Wednesday. "Early on, I was making some good pitches down and away to the righties," Keuchel said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:56 IST
Tigers riding high as they welcome White Sox
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The worst team in the majors last season is feeling good about themselves 13 games into this abbreviated 60-game schedule. The Detroit Tigers enter their home game against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Monday with an 8-5 record. They swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series in Pittsburgh over the weekend, capped by a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Detroit scored 28 runs during the first two games, then showed it could win with pitching and defense. "We're in the games now," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "We've got some veteran players who help keep us in games. But we're fixing to play the White Sox and that's a really good baseball team. You start judging where you are at when you start facing that team."

The three-game series begins an eight-game homestand in the span of seven days for the Tigers. They step back into interleague play for a makeup doubleheader against St. Louis on Thursday, then have a three-game weekend series against another American League Central Division rival, Cleveland. The Tigers will send Michael Fulmer to the opener against the White Sox. The right-hander likely will not go beyond three innings.

Coming off Tommy John surgery last year, Fulmer is being eased back into action. In his only appearance this season, Fulmer allowed four runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings to Kansas City on July 27. Fulmer has started eight games against the White Sox in his career, sporting a 2-1 record with a 3.17 ERA.

He'll be followed by left-hander Daniel Norris, who battled COVID-19 earlier this summer. In his lone outing, Norris gave up two runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings to Cincinnati on Aug. 2. Following that outing, Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire decided to move Norris to the bullpen and place another left-hander, Tyler Alexander, into the rotation.

Dallas Keuchel will make his fourth start for the White Sox. Keuchel (2-1, 2.55 ERA) is coming off his best outing of the young season, though he took a hard-luck loss. He gave up just one run on five hits while striking out eight in seven innings against Milwaukee, but Chicago was shut out 1-0 on Wednesday.

"Early on, I was making some good pitches down and away to the righties," Keuchel said. "After that, that kind of opens the whole zone for me. I was fortunate to make some good pitches inside as well." He had an inkling that he would be effective prior to the game.

"It was probably the best I've felt physically coming out of the gate, even warming up," Keuchel said. "Just kind of felt like it was coming out differently." Keuchel, who is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA lifetime at Comerica Park, is 4-2 with a 4.05 ERA in eight career outings, including seven starts, against the Tigers.

The White Sox have fallen to .500 (8-8) after losing four of their last five games. They dropped a rain-delayed 5-4 decision in 10 innings to Cleveland on Sunday night. A lack of offense has been the root cause of the slide. They are averaging two runs during that stretch.

Shortstop Tim Anderson (right groin strain) could return from the injured list at some point during the series. The leading hitter in the majors last season (.335) is traveling with the team to Detroit. He is hitting .333 in seven games this season. Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones is questionable for the series after leaving Sunday's game early with an abdominal injury.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown woes: L&T Metro Rail may invoke force majeure clause for loss of ops in Hyderabad

With uncertainty still looming over resumption of Metro rail services, LT Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited may invoke force majeure clause with the Telangana government seeking extension of the concession period equivalent to the time it could ...

Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today, he tweetedI request the people who came in contact with ...

Sports News Roundup: Gasol guides Raptors to No. 2 seed in East; Phillies entrust Nola with getting win versus Braves and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rays seek first road win against Red SoxThe Tampa Bay Rays hope their second road trip of the season turns out better than the first. The Rays open a 10-game trip Monday, starting with a ...

Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain tests positive for COVID-19

Former Bangladesh left-arm spinner Mosharraf Hossain, who has represented the national team in five ODIs, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 38-year-old, who had undergone four months of intense treatment including a surgery for brain tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020