Sports News Roundup: Gasol guides Raptors to No. 2 seed in East; Phillies entrust Nola with getting win versus Braves and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rays seek first road win against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays hope their second road trip of the season turns out better than the first. The Rays open a 10-game trip Monday, starting with a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The Rays went 0-5 on their first trip of the season, which took them to Atlanta and Baltimore.

LeVert, Harris lead Nets past Clippers

Caris LeVert had 27 points and 13 assists, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 129-120 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday near Orlando. Joe Harris scored 23 of his 25 points in the first half before fouling out late in the contest. Tyler Johnson scored 21 points, Garrett Temple added 19, and Jarrett Allen finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Nets (34-36).

Gasol guides Raptors to No. 2 seed in East

Marc Gasol capped a key third-quarter run with a 3-pointer in his first game against his longtime employer and the Toronto Raptors clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 108-99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday near Orlando. Gasol was dealt from Memphis to Toronto last February and was a member of the Raptors' championship team in 2019. He contributed 10 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes to lift the Raptors to a fourth win in five games since the restart.

Phillies entrust Nola with getting win versus Braves

Having been swept soundly by the visiting Atlanta Braves in a doubleheader by a combined score of 13-2 on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies will turn to ace Aaron Nola to reverse fortune in the finale of a four-game series on Monday. Nola, who's 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA, will make his third start of the season. On Wednesday against the New York Yankees, he was brilliant, tying a career high with 12 strikeouts in six innings.

MLB roundup: Benches clear as A's sweep Astros

Oakland tattooed rookie Cristian Javier for three early home runs and Jesus Luzardo recorded his first major league win by pitching into the sixth inning Sunday as the host Athletics completed a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros with a 7-2 victory in a game that saw the benches empty. After A's center fielder Ramon Laureano was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game with Oakland leading 6-2 in the seventh, Laureano exchanged words with Houston pitcher Humberto Castellanos before charging the Houston dugout from first base. Laureano was tackled by Astros players, Oakland catcher Austin Allen raced in and engaged aggressively with Houston counterpart Martin Maldonado.

Kang claims Marathon Classic win after late Ko collapse

Danielle Kang profited from a late Lydia Ko collapse to win the Marathon Classic by one shot on Sunday and become the first player to win back-to-back events on the LPGA Tour since Shanshan Feng in 2017. Kang, who won last week's Drive On Championship, looked out of contention as she trailed New Zealander Ko by five shots with six holes to play but a few words of encouragement from her caddie turned things around.

Morikawa wins PGA Championship for first major title

American Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on Sunday to secure his first career major title. Morikawa shot a six-under-par 64 to reach 13 under on the week, two strokes better than overnight leader Dustin Johnson (68) and English Ryder Cup veteran Paul Casey (68).

Former NBA champion Westphal diagnosed with brain cancer

The Phoenix Suns announced on Sunday that former player and coach, and basketball Hall of Famer, Paul Westphal has been diagnosed with brain cancer. Westphal, 69, won an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics before moving to Phoenix in 1975. He averaged 20.6 points in six seasons with the Suns and led them to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance in 1976, losing to the Celtics.

Mets moving with momentum as Nationals visit

The New York Mets, coming off their first series win of the season, will play host to the reeling Washington Nationals on Monday night. New York cooled off what had been the major league's hottest team -- the Miami Marlins -- in winning the last two of a weekend set.

Acuna, Freeman lead Braves to DH sweep of Phillies

Ronald Acuna Jr. had four hits, including two home runs, and drove in three runs as the visiting Atlanta Braves completed a doubleheader sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday with an 8-0 victory in the nightcap. The Braves won the opening game 5-2.