Capitals 2, Bruins 1 T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson each scored a goal to lift Washington past Boston in the Eastern Conference round-robin finale in Toronto. Braden Holtby recorded 30 saves as the Capitals (1-1-1) clinched the third seed in the East.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:21 IST
NHL roundup: Korpisalo, Jackets shut out Leafs to win series
Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-0 win over the host Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their best-of-five qualifying series Sunday, eliminating the Leafs and earning a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs' main draw. The Blue Jackets now get a best-of-seven first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who finished 2-1-0 in round-robin play among the top four Eastern Conference teams.

Zach Werenski, Liam Foudy, and Nick Foligno each scored a goal for the Blue Jackets. The Maple Leafs struggled in the first period to match the aggressive play they mustered in the final five minutes of Game 4, which ended up forcing the deciding game. They wilted in the face of an aggressive Blue Jackets forecheck and gave up the puck on unforced errors.

Stars 2, Blues 1 (SO) Denis Gurianov scored the decisive shootout goal as Dallas picked up the No. 3 seed in the West by beating St. Louis in the final round of round-robin play in Edmonton.

The Stars finished 1-2 in round-robin play and earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. They will play the Calgary Flames, the No. 6 seed, in the first playoff round. The Blues finished round-robin play at 0-2-1 -- after blowing third-period leads in each game -- and will play the No. 5 seed Vancouver Canucks.

Capitals 2, Bruins 1 T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson each scored a goal to lift Washington past Boston in the Eastern Conference round-robin finale in Toronto.

Braden Holtby recorded 30 saves as the Capitals (1-1-1) clinched the third seed in the East. Washington next will face the New York Islanders as the league returns to traditional postseason formatting for the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Jake DeBrusk scored midway into the third period for the Bruins (0-3-0), who will be the fourth seed in the East despite entering the round-robin with the best record in the NHL. Boston will next face the Carolina Hurricanes.

