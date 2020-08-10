Soccer-Man City women sign U.S. international Mewis

Manchester City have signed United States' World Cup-winning midfielder Sam Mewis from National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side North Carolina Courage, the English club said on Monday. The 27-year-old, who helped the U.S. national team capture the World Cup in France last year, is Women's Super League side City's second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of Chloe Kelly from Everton.

Mewis has 67 caps and 18 goals for her country, including two strikes in France last summer. "I'm so happy to have everything sorted. The opportunity came along at a really great time - as soon as I heard about the chance of coming to play for Manchester City, I was immediately interested," Mewis told the club's website.

"The club is one of the best in the world and I've heard such good things about the women's side as a whole and the incredible facilities. I've followed the men's team too for a long time." Mewis won the NWSL Championship with Western New York Flash in 2016 before adding two more titles in the competition with Courage after joining them the following year.

City finished runners-up to Chelsea in the 2019-20 Women's Super League after the campaign was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the competition was decided on a basic point-per-game basis. Gareth Taylor's City face promoted Aston Villa in their first game of the new season next month.