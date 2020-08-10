NHL reports zero positive COVID-19 test results
The NHL had no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 7,245 exams administered from Aug. 2-8, the league announced Monday. Per the NHL, testing was administered on a daily basis to all 52 members associated with the clubs' traveling parties.
The league has reported two consecutive weeks without any positive cases since it began its Return to Play initiative. This stretch followed more than four months off due to the coronavirus pandemic. --Field Level Media