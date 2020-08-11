Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phillies slam Braves with early 10-run outburst

Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs and the host Philadelphia Phillies provided starter Aaron Nola with plenty of run support in a 13-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 06:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 06:49 IST
Phillies slam Braves with early 10-run outburst

Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs and the host Philadelphia Phillies provided starter Aaron Nola with plenty of run support in a 13-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday. J.T. Realmuto homered and knocked in three runs while Roman Quinn and Jean Segura each homered as the Phillies rebounded after being swept in a doubleheader on Sunday.

Quinn had three hits for Philadelphia, which compiled at least four home runs and 10 runs scored in the first two innings for the first time in franchise history according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Nola (1-1) tossed eight strong innings, gave up two hits and one run and struck out 10 for the 14th double digit strikeout performance of his career. The Phillies snapped a nine-game losing streak in his starts, dating to Aug. 20, 2019.

The Phillies ripped 14 hits as a group. Travis d'Arnaud homered and doubled, while Johan Camargo and Austin Riley also homered for the Braves.

Braves starter Sean Newcomb (0-2) lasted only 1 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and eight runs. The Phillies jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Phil Gosselin and Rhys Hoskins each singled. Harper then blasted a three-run homer to center field.

In the second, d'Arnaud hit a solo homer to left-center to close the Braves within 3-1. Quinn responded in the second with a solo home run, his first of the season, for a 4-1 Phillies lead. Realmuto later added an RBI single with the bases loaded for a 5-1 advantage.

Newcomb was lifted and Gregorius hit a towering grand slam to right off reliever Robbie Erlin for a 9-1 lead. It was Gregorius' sixth career grand slam. Segura then followed with a solo homer to right for a 10-1 advantage. Realmuto added a two-run homer to left in the fourth off Erlin for a commanding 12-1 lead.

The Braves charged six runs against Nick Pivetta in the ninth. Nick Markakis hit an RBI double, the 500th double of his career. Riley lofted a two-run homer off Trevor Kelley to give Atlanta a seven-run ninth. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

KCR slams Andhra govt for 'making fuss' over projects being constructed in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hit out at the Andhra Pradesh government for making a meaningless, baseless and unnecessary fuss over the projects being constructed in the Telangana. The Chief Minister has decided that for the...

UN envoy says Guinea-Bissau in fragile state after elections

The UN envoy for Guinea-Bissau said Monday the political crisis and the parliamentary paralysis following elections this year have left the impoverished West African nation in a fragile state as the United Nations prepares to end its peace-...

Jones, Goodrum lead hot Tigers past White Sox

JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park homer, and Niko Goodrum had four hits, including a solo homer, as the host Detroit Tigers topped the slumping Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday. Jones homer, his fifth this season, capped a three-run sevent...

US announces 100 MHz of mid-band spectrum for 5G

The US Department of Defence on Monday announced that 100 megahertz of contiguous, coast-to-coast mid-band spectrum would be made available for commercial 5G deployment. With high speeds, improved reliability, and low latency, 5G will impro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020