Dallas, on the other hand, did not attempt a 3-pointer through the first 10 minutes and went 0-of-1 from outside in the quarter. Hot outside shooting helped Utah grab a 29-23 lead behind an 18-6 run.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 08:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 08:16 IST
Mavericks overcome deficit to slay Jazz

Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 27 points and Seth Curry added 22 to lead the Mavericks to a 122-114 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday near Orlando. Boban Marjanovic added 20 points and nine rebounds and J.J. Barea chipped in 18 for the Mavericks (43-30), who rallied from a 22-point deficit.

Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points to lead Utah. Rayjon Tucker added a career-high 17 points while Emmanuel Mudiay added 14 and Georges Niang chipped in 13 for the Jazz (43-28), who blew a late double-digit lead for a second straight game. Both teams were missing key players. The Mavericks rested Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Dorian Finney-Smith. Donovan Mitchell sat out for the Jazz.

Curry drained two 3-pointers in a 40-second span late in the contest to help Dallas seal the win. Utah sizzled from the perimeter in the first quarter. The Jazz made a franchise record nine first-quarter 3-pointers and shot 60 percent from outside during that 12-minute stretch.

Hot outside shooting helped Utah grab a 29-23 lead behind an 18-6 run. Five of the six baskets came from the perimeter. Conley sparked the run with a 3-pointer and put the Jazz ahead with another. Once Dallas fell behind, the Mavericks could not close the gap enough to retake the lead before halftime. Marjanovic hit a pair of free throws to trim the Jazz lead to 55-52 before Utah finished strong.

Utah took a 70-54 halftime lead after scoring on eight of their final nine possessions of the second quarter. The Jazz ripped off a 15-2 run in that stretch, culminating in a four-point play by Clarkson. Utah rested all five starters after halftime and still did not skip a beat in the third quarter. Miye Oni made back-to-back baskets to fuel a quick 8-0 spurt that boosted the Jazz lead to 78-56 less than two minutes into the quarter.

Dallas rallied and erased the deficit early in the fourth quarter. Maxi Kleber scored four baskets to fuel an 18-1 run that put the Mavericks up 103-101. --Field Level Media

