Manchester United, Inter Milan advance to Europa League semi-finals

Manchester United and Inter Milan on Tuesday progressed to the Europa League semi-finals after winning their respective quarter-final match. Manchester United secured a 1-0 win over Copenhagen in Cologne, Germany. Both teams played aggressively and restricted each other from taking the lead.

However, in the 95th minute, Manchester United were awarded a penalty after Anthony Martial was fouled in the box. Bruno Fernandes took the responsibility and made no mistake in putting his club ahead of Copenhagen. Manchester United will either play against Wolves or Sevilla in the semi-finals on August 17.

On the other hand, Inter Milan registered a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Dusseldorf. Nicolo Barella scored the opening goal of the match in the 15th minute, handing Inter Milan a one-goal lead. Doubling the advantage, Romelu Lukaku then struck a brilliant goal in the 21st minute. However, three minutes later, Bayer Leverkusen managed to cut the deficit as Kai Havertz netted a goal, taking the scoreline to 2-1.

In the semi-finals, Inter Milan will either compete against FC Basel or Shakhtar Donetsk on August 18. (ANI)