Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-New Zealand broadcaster wants trans-Tasman competition - RA boss

New Zealand broadcaster Sky would prefer a rugby competition involving New Zealand and Australian teams in 2021 rather than a domestic tournament for "economic" reasons, Rugby Australia (RA) boss Rob Clarke has said.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 11-08-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 09:54 IST
Rugby-New Zealand broadcaster wants trans-Tasman competition - RA boss
Representative Image

New Zealand broadcaster Sky would prefer a rugby competition involving New Zealand and Australian teams in 2021 rather than a domestic tournament for "economic" reasons, Rugby Australia (RA) boss Rob Clarke has said. Sky has reported good ratings for New Zealand's domestic "Super Rugby Aotearoa", which has filled the breach since the broader Super Rugby competition was abandoned due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, the sport's broadcasting landscape remains unclear next year as the health crisis lingers and as New Zealand and Australia haggle over a joint format involving their Super Rugby teams. Clarke said he had not spoken to Sky directly but was aware of their stance.

"We are led to believe that their preference is a trans-Tasman competition," the interim chief executive said in comments published by Stuff Media on Tuesday. "Content is a key part of it in a quantitative sense, but I think there's also a qualitative sense because all broadcasters will look at it and say, 'What can Australia bring that a New Zealand-only competition can't bring?'

"One thing I do know is that Australia brings a 25 million population base, and the potential commercial upside that could bring to advertising and corporate support. "There's an economic factor here that needs to be taken into account and I'm sure that Sky NZ are looking at that as part of their preference."

Sky declined to indicate its preferred format but said "all options were on the table". "We're thrilled with how Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa has gone, and would like to see the competition develop more broadly next year," Sky said in a statement.

"COVID-19 will obviously be a strong factor in how any competition will run." Australia is running its own domestic "Super Rugby AU" competition, broadcast by Fox Sports.

RA on Monday submitted rights documents to broadcasters, setting New Zealand a three-week deadline to agree to a format involving five Australian Super Rugby teams.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New Zealand retirement home in lockdown to test for COVID-19A New Zealand retirement village has gone into lockdown after residents displayed symptoms of respiratory illness, the New Zeal...

Rahat Indori admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Renowned poet Rahat Indori on Tuesday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 70-year-old lyricist shared the information on Twitter today and explained that he got tested for the virus after facing some initial symptoms. He...

Deepak Nitrite reports a resilient performance amidst CoVID-19 uncertainties

- Q1 FY2021 Deepak Nitrite reports a resilient performance amidst CoVID-19 uncertainties The Company plans to double IPA Capacity from 30,000 TPA to 60,000 TPA Consolidated Revenues at Rs. 681 crore, Consolidated EBITDA at Rs. 188...

Karnataka industrialist celebrates house warming with wife's silicon wax statue

Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function in Koppal with his wife Madhavis silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017. It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020