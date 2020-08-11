Sports News Roundup: Trout, Angels end Athletics' win streak; Padres' parade of pitchers holds down Dodgers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Yankees hope to get well at home, face Braves first

It was a mostly lost weekend for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays. Besides continuing their first slump of the abbreviated season, they also lost one of their big hitters when Giancarlo Stanton tweaked his left hamstring. The Yankees hope to get back on track Tuesday night when they host the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a two-game series.

Yet to win since the restart, Wizards face Bucks next

The Washington Wizards get their first of two remaining opportunities to get into the win column in the NBA bubble when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. The short-handed Wizards (24-46) have been formally eliminated from playoff contention in the Eastern Conference, making a single win one of their few remaining goals.

NBA roundup: Kuzma's trey carries Lakers past Nuggets

Kyle Kuzma's 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left lifted the Los Angeles Lakers to a 124-121 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night near Orlando. LeBron James had 29 points and 12 assists for the Lakers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Anthony Davis finished with 27 points, and Kuzma contributed 25.

Peralta, Marte lead way as D-backs outscore the Rockies

David Peralta and Ketel Marte had four hits apiece, Kole Calhoun homered and doubled, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 12-8 in Denver on Monday night. Nick Ahmed had three hits, scored three times and stole two bases, and Christian Walker added two hits for the Diamondbacks.

Padres' parade of pitchers holds down Dodgers

Austin Hedges hit a home run and Cal Quantrill threw three innings of scoreless relief Monday as the San Diego Padres capped their first visit of the season to Los Angeles with a 2-1 victory over the Dodgers. Eric Hosmer delivered a go-ahead single in the sixth inning for the Padres, who won for the third time in the past four games.

Pacioretty returns as Knights face surprising Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks weren't supposed to reach the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights weren't expected to be the top-seeded team in the Western Conference. Both teams pulled off upsets in the qualifying series and round-robin format, respectively, setting the stage for their unlikely first-round matchup beginning Tuesday afternoon in Edmonton.

MLB roundup: Trout, Angels end Athletics' win streak

Mike Trout homered twice, singled twice, and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-9 comeback victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout's second homer and seventh of the season came in the bottom of the eighth inning, snapping a 9-9 tie and helping end Oakland's nine-game winning streak.

WTA roundup: Kentucky event opens with upset

Top-level pro tennis returned to the United States on Monday, and the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova produced an upset at the outset. Bouzkova knocked off third-seeded Johanna Konta of the United Kingdom 6-4, 6-4 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky.

Minus two stars, Sixers brace for red-hot Suns

The injury-riddled Philadelphia 76ers are already without All-Star Ben Simmons, who is scheduled for surgery on his partially dislocated left kneecap. The health of All-Star center Joel Embiid is now also in question after he injured his left ankle on Sunday in the team's three-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Blazers still battling for postseason as they face Mavs

The stretch run of the seeding round in the NBA's Orlando-area bubble comes with significant playoff implications for the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks, who meet on Tuesday. Dallas (43-30) pulled within a game of the Utah Jazz for the Western Conference's No. 6 seed on Monday, beating Utah head-to-head, 122-114. The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, two of the team's top performers in the bubble thus far.