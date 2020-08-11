Cricketer Jadeja's wife caught without mask, argues with cops
While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn't, a senior officer said. The cricketer's wife had a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that she was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja told PTI.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 15:04 IST
Wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja entered into an argument with a police constable in Gujarat's Rajkot after the latter asked her the reason for not wearing a mask, police said on Tuesday. The cricketer was driving the car at the time of the incident on Monday night. While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn't, a senior officer said.
The cricketer's wife had a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that she was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja told PTI. "Our primary investigation has revealed that Rivaba Jadeja was not wearing a mask. While it is a matter of investigation why the issue escalated, we have learnt that both the parties entered into a verbal spat," the DCP said.
Following the argument, Gosai complained of uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital, he said. She was discharged after half an hour and is fine now, the officer said, adding that no FIR has been lodged as yet.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Gujarat
- Rajkot
- Manoharsinh Jadeja
- Kisanpara Chowk
ALSO READ
LCOs conduct operations to control locusts in 10 districts of Rajasthan, Gujarat
Gujarat: 3 detained with Rs 88 lakh in Navsari
Fine for not wearing mask raised to Rs 500 in Gujarat
Locust control operations carried out at 37 places in districts of Rajasthan, Gujarat
Fine for not wearing mask raised to Rs 500 in Gujarat from Aug 1