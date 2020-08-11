Inaugural Lanka Premier League postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10. A total of 23 matches were scheduled in LPL which was supposed to end on September 20.PTI | Colombo | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:59 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has postponed the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to unavailability of top foreign players who would have had to undergo 14-day compulsory quarantine owing to rising cases of COVID-19 in the island nation. The T20 League was scheduled to start on August 28, subject to approval from the government and Ministry of health but the 14-day compulsory quarantine period turned out to be an issue with regards to foreign players "We had a discussion with the health authorities and the 14 day quarantine period for anyone entering the country is compulsory. So it's difficult to play the tournament at the end of August," SLC President Shammi Silva told NewsWire.
"We will play the tournament in mid November after IPL," Silva's information indicated that they are looking at roping in the best T20 freelancers. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10.
A total of 23 matches were scheduled in LPL which was supposed to end on September 20. It will be played at four international venues of R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium.
Five teams were named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna. According to reports, a total of 93 international cricketers, including England's World Cup-winning pacer Liam Plunkett and New Zealand seamer Tim Southee, were also listed for the tournament.
ALSO READ
5 Rafale jets land safely at UAE's Al Dharfa airbase: Indian Air Force
First batch of 5 Rafales reaches Al Dhafra airbase in UAE on way to India from France
Ameesha Patel and Prateik Babbar to start shooting in UAE, join '7th Sense' web series
Conduct IPL 2020 in India as UAE is also not safe: Aditya Verma requests Ganguly
Indian Consulate to help repatriate woman in UAE facing domestic abuse