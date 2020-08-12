Left Menu
25-year-old local-level cricketer commits suicide

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 00:02 IST
Karan Tiwari (25), a local-levelcricket player who bowled in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy nets,allegedly committed suicide here, an official of the MumbaiCricket Association (MCA) said on Tuesday

Tiwari allegedly hanged himself at his house inGokulnagar at Goregaon East on Monday night, he said

An accidental death report was registered at KurarPolice Station and probe was on, he added.

