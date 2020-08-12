25-year-old local-level cricketer commits suicide

25-year-old local-level cricketer commits suicidePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 00:02 IST
Karan Tiwari (25), a local-levelcricket player who bowled in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy nets,allegedly committed suicide here, an official of the MumbaiCricket Association (MCA) said on Tuesday
Tiwari allegedly hanged himself at his house inGokulnagar at Goregaon East on Monday night, he said
An accidental death report was registered at KurarPolice Station and probe was on, he added.
