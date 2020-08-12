NBA to honor top players from seeding games

Players who performed the best under unique conditions in the NBA bubble will receive a unique honor, the league announced Tuesday. The NBA Player of the Seeding Games and an All-Seeding Games First Team and Second Team will be selected by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who have covered the season restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

The winners will be announced on Saturday before Game 1 of the Western Conference play-in game, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. The NBA previously announced the 2019-20 finalists for Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Voting by a media panel for those awards, in addition to the All-NBA Team, NBA All-Rookie Team and NBA All-Defensive Team, was based on games played from the start of the regular season through March 11 and did not include seeding games.