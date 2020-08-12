Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Konta in good spirits day after health scare at Top Seed Open

Britain's Johanna Konta appeared to be in good spirits on Tuesday, posting an upbeat note on social media the day after suffering heart palpitations during her 6-4 6-4 loss to Czech Marie Bouzkova at the Top Seed Open. The world No. 15 needed medical attention just minutes into her opening round match in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, before she was able to continue playing. Astros coach handed 20-game ban for brawl, A's Laureano gets six

Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron got a 20-game ban and Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended for six for their roles in a benches-clearing incident between the teams last weekend, Major League Baseball said on Tuesday. Laureano, who also received an undisclosed fine for charging the Astros dugout, will appeal against his suspension so the sanction will be held in abeyance until the process is complete, MLB said in a news release. MLB could shift to bubble for playoffs

Major League Baseball is contemplating using a bubble environment for playoff games with options including Los Angeles and Chicago. According to multiple reports, MLB's postseason could shift to a large city -- or two cities -- to help prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus. COVID-19 cases have been mostly avoided by the NBA and NHL. Each league is in a controlled campus-type atmosphere with diligent testing and restrictive access to and from the sites. Serena sets up Venus clash on return after COVID-19 hiatus

Serena Williams returned to action for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak upended the tennis calendar, defeating Bernarda Pera to set up a second-round clash with sister Venus at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday. The top seed will face Venus at the outdoor hard court tournament after her unseeded sister beat former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-3 6-2 in her first-round match. Halep labours to victory on comeback at Prague Open

Two of the five wealthiest U.S. college sports conferences postponed the fall football season on Tuesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a critical blow to both an iconic American cultural tradition and a multi-billion dollar entertainment industry. The Big Ten and Pac-12 powerhouse members include perennial national football title contenders like the University of Michigan, Ohio State University and the University of Southern California. The Big Ten suspended fall sports, while the Pac-12 said it would not hold any sports competitions for the remainder of the year. MLB roundup: Trout, Angels end Athletics' win streak

Mike Trout homered twice, singled twice and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-9 comeback victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout's second homer and seventh of the season came in the bottom of the eighth inning, snapping a 9-9 tie and helping end Oakland's nine-game winning streak. Pac-12 joins Big Ten in canceling U.S. college sports fall season

The row over Racing Point's Formula One car was heading for court after rivals Ferrari and Renault confirmed on Tuesday they would appeal a stewards' decision. Silverstone-based Racing Point were fined 400,000 euros ($469,240.00) and docked 15 points in the constructors' championship after stewards upheld a Renault protest and ruled the team had not designed their own brake ducts. Pac-12 cancels non-conference basketball games

Pac-12 basketball will not include nonconference games this season, the conference said Tuesday. "We know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their families," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. "We have made clear that all of their scholarships will be guaranteed, and that as a conference we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility."